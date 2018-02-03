منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-02-2018, 01:51 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesHuge losses as gold mining facilities vandalised in Sudan’s Northern State

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Huge losses as gold mining facilities vandalised in Sudan’s Northern State

03-02-2018, 00:44 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1675






Huge losses as gold mining facilities vandalised in Sudan’s Northern State

    00:44 AM March, 01 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    March 1 - 2018andnbsp;NORTHERN STATE
    Gold miners in Sudan (File photo)
    Gold miners in Sudan (File photo)

    Gold miners in Sudan’s Northern State sayandnbsp;that they have been physically beaten, and suffered huge financial losses at the hands of vandals. They suspect ‘influential parties’ to be behind the attacks.

    Dozens of gold miners have been subjected to beating, burning, and vandalism of their property by a party they did not name. Their work has been stopped as the vandals have buried gold production shafts.

    One of the miners named Omar Muhyeldin told a news conference in Khartoum that “the miners were surprised by a large force from outside the state who beat them, destroyed their property, burned their residences, destroyed wells, and equipment worth billions”.

    He explained that about 150-200 gold producing shafts have been destroyed, and that the cost of a shaft is more than SDG 25 million (*$1.4 million).

    Corruption

    The gold industry in Sudan is affected by country’s legal and institutional framework, “bureaucratic and political corruption, including embezzlement, cronyism and patronage,” according to an analysis released in November 2017 compiled by Elfadil Elsharief Elhashmi for the Sudan Democracy First Group (SDFG).

    The reportandnbsp;The Politics of Mining and Trading of Gold in Sudan: Challenges of Corruption and Lack of Transparencyandnbsp;is part of SDFG’s series of publications on corruption and lack of transparency.

    “The report highlights a long overdue need for a concerted, dynamic and interdisciplinary approach to issues and challenges facing the organized industrial and the artisanal gold sectors in Sudan. For such a holistic approach to be sustainable, there must be rule of law and democracy. Where there is rule of law and democracy, transparency, effective governance, social justice and environmental justice can follow, ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged in defining and implementing important policies in the mining sector,” reads the preamble.

    “The artisanal gold sector employs more than one million poverty-driven miners emerging from an army of uneducated, unemployed, under-privileged men and women from both the periphery and the centre. They are the product of marginalization which is itself a product of a century-old inequitable distribution of national wealth and political power.”

    * Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by theandnbsp;Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Huge losses as gold mining facilities vandalised in Sudan’s Northern State
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de