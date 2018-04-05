منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:36 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesHigh-level donor delegation visits refugees in Sudan

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

High-level donor delegation visits refugees in Sudan

05-04-2018, 01:48 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






High-level donor delegation visits refugees in Sudan

    01:48 AM May, 03 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    May 3 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM / KASSALA
    High-level international donor delegation arrives at Kassala airport (Photo: UNHCR / B. Egeh)
    High-level international donor delegation arrives at Kassala airport (Photo: UNHCR / B. Egeh)

    The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the Sudanese Government welcomed a high-level donor delegation last week, including representatives from, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Norway, South Korea, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA.

    The representative of UNHCR in Sudan, Ms Noriko Yoshida, welcomed the visitors in Khartoum and said: “We are grateful for the interest of such a big donor delegation to see first-hand the situation of refugees, asylum-seekers and Sudanese host communities. We really count on their generous support in order to meet the enormous needs of the vulnerable people who continue to seek refuge in Sudan.”

    The donors had the opportunity to meet senior Sudanese officials in Khartoum and East Sudan, including the Minister of Interior, Dr Hamid Manan, the Commissioner of Refugees, Hamad El-Gizouli, the Acting Governor and Minister of Finance of Kassala State, Mutasim Mohamed Abakar, as well as other concerned authorities. The Sudanese officials outlined Sudan’s efforts to respond to the needs of refugees arriving in the country, as well as the endeavours to protect refugees from trafficking and smuggling of persons.

    High-level donor delegation visits refugees on eatern Sudanandnbsp;(Photo: UNHCR / B. Egeh)

    In easternandnbsp;Sudan, the donors visited Shagarab refugee camps and Gergef reception centre on the border with Eritrea, and were able to speak with both newly-arriving asylum-seekers and refugees hosted in Sudan for decades, as well as with children hosted in the centre for unaccompanied children.

    “I would like to thank UNHCR and the Sudanese Commissioner for Refugees for organizing such important and successful visits to Shgarab camps, Gergef reception center at the Sudanese Eritrean boarders as well as to Bantiue area in Khartoum in order to look at the needs of the refugees. Sudan really deserves recognition and support from the international community for continuing to receive refugees despite its hard circumstances,” said Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, Rashid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Nuiami, on behalf of the members of the high-level delegation
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

High-level donor delegation visits refugees in Sudan
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de