Hassabo heads meeting on Sudanese -Chadian Borders Development Conference

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Apr.19(SUNA)- The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul;-Rahman chaired in the Republic an Palace Thursday , meeting on arrangements for the Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference set to take pace in Al-Genaina town , capital of West Darfur State , April 24-25 with participation of Presidents of the two countries, political parties , native administrations and businessmen in Sudan and Chad.



The meeting reviewed arrangements relevant to working papers to be presented to the conference , lists of participants , accommodation and transport.



The meeting stressed importance of full media coverage to conference sessions soa s to achieve the Conference's spired objectives .

