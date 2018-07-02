Government Ministerial Sector approves African Union Convention on Combating Corruption



Khartoum, Feb.6(SUNA)-The Technical Committee of the Cabinet's Government and Administration Sector, in a meeting which was chaired b the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Salih , Tuesday, approved the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption .



The Convention aims to encourage the member states to set up the necessary mechanisms for combating corruption and corruption-related crimes as well as boosting cooperation among the parties to the agreement to guarantee efficacy of procedures and measures taken to prevent and combat corruption .



The meeting also approved the African Charter on Statistics, a legal tool for organization and development statistical activities in Africa.

