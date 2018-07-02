منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Government Ministerial Sector approves African Union Convention on Combating Corruption

Government Ministerial Sector approves African Union Convention on Combating Corruption

02-07-2018, 01:22 AM
Sudan News Agency
Government Ministerial Sector approves African Union Convention on Combating Corruption

    01:22 AM February, 06 2018

    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Feb.6(SUNA)-The Technical Committee of the Cabinet's Government and Administration Sector, in a meeting which was chaired b the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Salih , Tuesday, approved the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption .

    The Convention aims to encourage the member states to set up the necessary mechanisms for combating corruption and corruption-related crimes as well as boosting cooperation among the parties to the agreement to guarantee efficacy of procedures and measures taken to prevent and combat corruption .

    The meeting also approved the African Charter on Statistics, a legal tool for organization and development statistical activities in Africa.
Government Ministerial Sector approves African Union Convention on Combating Corruption
