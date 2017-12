10:28 PM December, 12 2017 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

London, Dec. 12 (SUNA) The Minister of Foreign Affairs prof. Ibrahim Ghandour held, Tuesday, bilateral talks with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson in London.

The two sides have discussed the progressing bilateral relations between the two countries and, the continuous cooperation in all fields under the umbrella of the strategic dialogue between the Sudan and Britain, which had been started in the year 2016, and which its last round was held in London last October.

