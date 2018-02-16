02-16-2018, 04:41 AM SudaneseOnline News

SudaneseOnline News

Registered: 01-13-2014

Total Posts: 2037











Google Plus

+ Google Free Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees

04:41 AM February, 15 2018 Sudanese Online

SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan

My Library

Short URL











Dr Sidqi Kaballo (born 1948) is a prominent Sudanese intellectual, human rights activist, and a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP). He is of dual citizenship (Sudanese and British). Since January 2005 and after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that put an end to the civil war in Sudan and allowed for a limited margin of political freedom, Sidqi has been travelling back and forth between the UK and his mother country on a regular basis to visit his family and take part in the activities of the legally recognized SCP.



As an intellectual and activist, Sidqi has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democratic freedoms and the promotion of human rights and social justice. These are commitments that he made quite early in his life and for which he paid dearly while still an undergraduate at the University of Khartoum in the 1970s. Sidqi was one of scores of communists who were arrested during the military dictatorship of Ja’far Numairi (from 1969 to 1985) without charge or trial. During his detention he was buoyed up by the decision of Amnesty International to adopt him as one of its Prisoners of Conscience. Later, in 1985, he was one of the founding members of Sudan Human Rights Organization.



Since the Islamist coup d’état of June 1989, Sidqi has been indefatigably active in exposing its human rights crimes and abuses. He was a leading light in the Council of Sudan Human Rights Organization in exile and a leading figure in the political Front that was formed in opposition to the regime. When the 5th Congress of the SCP was held in January 2009, Sidqi was elected to its Central Committee.



On Wednesday the 16 January 2018, Sidqi joined the peaceful demonstration in Khartoum to exercise his human right to organise and assemble to voice concerns. Sidgi’s family is concerned for his safety but is also particularly concerned for his health since he is diabetic and the lack to access his medication may be fatal for his health.



The country-wide demonstrations of citizens expressing their right to peaceful assembly and protest have been met (and still being met) with brutal violence.



We call on you to condemn the human rights violations of the Sudanese regime and to demand the immediate ending of its violent acts of repression, a full and independent investigation of these acts, and the immediate release of Dr Sidqi Kaballo and all political detainees held without charge.





Mrs Ekhlas Ahmed

Wife of Sidqi Kaballo

Fadwa Kaballo

Daughter of Sidqi Kaballo

Nada Kaballo

Daughter of Sidqi Kaballo

Ahmed Kaballo

Son of Sidqi Kaballo





Arabic Forum