منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:10 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesFree Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Free Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees

02-16-2018, 04:41 AM
SudaneseOnline News
<aSudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2037






Free Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees

    04:41 AM February, 15 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL

    Free Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees





    Dr Sidqi Kaballo (born 1948) is a prominent Sudanese intellectual, human rights activist, and a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP). He is of dual citizenship (Sudanese and British). Since January 2005 and after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that put an end to the civil war in Sudan and allowed for a limited margin of political freedom, Sidqi has been travelling back and forth between the UK and his mother country on a regular basis to visit his family and take part in the activities of the legally recognized SCP.

    As an intellectual and activist, Sidqi has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democratic freedoms and the promotion of human rights and social justice. These are commitments that he made quite early in his life and for which he paid dearly while still an undergraduate at the University of Khartoum in the 1970s. Sidqi was one of scores of communists who were arrested during the military dictatorship of Ja’far Numairi (from 1969 to 1985) without charge or trial. During his detention he was buoyed up by the decision of Amnesty International to adopt him as one of its Prisoners of Conscience. Later, in 1985, he was one of the founding members of Sudan Human Rights Organization.

    Since the Islamist coup d’état of June 1989, Sidqi has been indefatigably active in exposing its human rights crimes and abuses. He was a leading light in the Council of Sudan Human Rights Organization in exile and a leading figure in the political Front that was formed in opposition to the regime. When the 5th Congress of the SCP was held in January 2009, Sidqi was elected to its Central Committee.

    On Wednesday the 16 January 2018, Sidqi joined the peaceful demonstration in Khartoum to exercise his human right to organise and assemble to voice concerns. Sidgi’s family is concerned for his safety but is also particularly concerned for his health since he is diabetic and the lack to access his medication may be fatal for his health.

    The country-wide demonstrations of citizens expressing their right to peaceful assembly and protest have been met (and still being met) with brutal violence.

    We call on you to condemn the human rights violations of the Sudanese regime and to demand the immediate ending of its violent acts of repression, a full and independent investigation of these acts, and the immediate release of Dr Sidqi Kaballo and all political detainees held without charge.


    Mrs Ekhlas Ahmed
    Wife of Sidqi Kaballo
    Fadwa Kaballo
    Daughter of Sidqi Kaballo
    Nada Kaballo
    Daughter of Sidqi Kaballo
    Ahmed Kaballo
    Son of Sidqi Kaballo
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Free Dr Sidqi Kaballo and Other Political Detainees
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de