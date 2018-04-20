Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasters begins in Port Sudan



Port Sudan, Apr.17(SUNA)- The Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasting and TV Corporations in the States commenced in Port Sudan, Red Sea State , Tuesday.



Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid , addressing the o inaugural sitting of the Forum at Peace Hall in Port Sudan , underlined the state concern with media for its essential role in boosting the national unity and social fabric , pointing to importance of the Forum in addressing the media issues through review of a number of specialized working papers.



State Minister for Information , Yassir Yousif, said the Forum aims at coming out with constructive recommendations that serve media issues , commending concern of Presidency of the Republic with the Forum and its recommendations.



Minister of Social Affairs, Culture and Information in Red Sea State , Fatima Mustafa Al-Khalifa said the Forum seek to find a distinguished media message coping with requirements o the stage.



Undersecretary of Federal Ministry of Information , Ambassador , Yassir Khidir said the Forum is an effective mechanism for addressing the media issues , developing programs that promote lofty values of the society and directing the public opinion towards development of the country.



It is to be noted that the Forum will last for two days.

