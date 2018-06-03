Foreign currency rates committee calls for more funds to agriculture

03-06-2018, 00:49 AM Sudan News Agency

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, 5 Feb (SUNA)- The Committee on rate of exchange of foreign currencies, has called on the Central Bank and other commercial banks to double their offer to the agriculture sector with the view to serve as impetus to both animal and plant production in the Sudan.



The committee headed by the president of the Republic, Omar Bashir, also directed the ministry of trade to pay more attention to the exporters and importers and to facilitate their procedures and their different procedures but underlined the need to commit to the indicative prices set for all Sudanese exports, especially an area where Sudanese goods are desired.



Hatim Al Sir the Minister for Trade pointed out in statement that his ministry would work adopt the indicative prices in a way that would boost the economic process in the Sudan and would help the economic performance and maximize the gains.



On his part the state minister for Finance, Abdul Rahaman Dhirar, has stressed in his statement on Monday that the meeting has approved a plan to allow the real estate back to work for provision of funds, and to facilitate funding for the Sudanese expatriates with the view to attract their remittances and that the central bank should continue in buying gold at competitive prices



With regards to liquidity control, the committee decided that electronic payment for services to the ministry of finance should continue and that ceiling should be set for cash transfer via the mobile and the depositors be enable to withdraw their money but at the same time control should continue so that prices are kept on check



He said the meeting was also assured about the stability of the rate of exchange of the hard currency against the pound and about the banking transfers between Sudanese banks and other international funding and banking institutions and world commercial banks.



He said the committee also approved the rationalization of imports and maximization of Sudanese exports.

