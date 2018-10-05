Foreign Ministry: Assassination of Passport Officer occurred for individual motives and has no othe



Khartoum, May 10 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday issued a statement explaining that a team of the Police Investigation of Khartoum State has moved to the residence of the late Passport Officer of the Embassy of Nigeria to Sudan, Habib Almon, and arrested a number of suspected persons after investigation in the incident of his assassination.

The Nigerian Passport Officer was killed in an assault on his residence in Khartoum.

According to the ministry the inquiry revealed that the crime occurred for individual motives and has no other dimensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the condolences to the government and people of Nigeria, the Embassy of Nigeria in Khartoum and to the family of the late Passport Officer at the embassy.

The ministry pointed out that it is closely following up all the legal procedures in the incident with the concerned authorities.

