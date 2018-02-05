First Vice - President Receives Delegation of US Congress



Khartoum, May 1 (SUNA)- The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday a delegation of the US Congress, who are visiting Sudan on the invitation of Parliament's Speaker.

In a press statement, the representative of the delegation said that the meeting has discussed the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United States and issues of human rights and the religious freedoms, adding that the delegation was informed on the great potentialities enjoyed by Sudan in all fields.

He expressed their pleasure on the visit to Sudan which enabled them to be informed closely about the situation in Sudan.

He referred to the ongoing efforts to enhance the relations between Khartoum and Washington.

