Khartoum, 7 Feb (SUNA) - A group of Sudanese doctors on Tuesday performed the first ever knee cap replacement operations in al Naw Hospital in Khartoum.



The Director of Al Naw Hospital, Dr Muez Hassan Bakhaeet said the Sudan has witnessed the performance of the first knee cap replacement, on Tuesday.



He said this was considered one of the advanced bone surgical operations of its kind to be performed under the leadership of physician in the field of osteoarthritis, Ahmed Wagee Allah.



It is to be noted the Al Naw teaching hospital is one of the first government hospitals to carry out such an advanced surgical operation in the country.

