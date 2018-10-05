Faulty fuel in Sudan’s Sennar as crisis drags-on

May 9 - 2018 andnbsp; SENNAR / NYALA / KADUGLI

Vehicle owners in Singa, capital of Sennar reported thatandnbsp; their vehicles malfunctioned after they supplied them with fuel from one of the town’s service pumps on Monday and Tuesday.

The fuel crisis has led to dryness of crops and other orchards along the banks of the Blue Nile river in Sennar.

Orchard owner Adil Yagoub told Radio Dabanga that “The orchards planted with tomatoes, bananas and onions which rely on irrigation with pumps have been subjected to thirst and burning due to the lack of diesel”.

He said that the quantities of diesel certified by the security services are inadequate which doubled the losses.

South Darfur

On Tuesday students and residents of Nyala protested the lack of transportation because of the inability of the government to supply petrol and chanted against the government.

Yesterday morning the fuel crisis paralysed movement in Nyala.

Residents said the available vehicles are few compared to the city’s population and the crisis has continued despite the begging the security forces to transport people from the gathering places.

South Kordofan

The authorities of Kadugli in South Kordofan began to withdraw fuel-handling cards for owners of vehicles operating in internal transport.

The Ministry of Commerce said that the markets were about to reach the stage of chaos as a result of what it called an unjustified rise in the prices of goods.

Trade Minister Hatim El Sir announced the establishment of a regulatory body to control the prices of goods in the market and monitor putting stickers on sales of goods, in addition to identifying telephone numbers for immediate notification and receipt of complaints about the absence of stickers.

The minister said in response to a parliamentary question on the rise in commodity prices that his ministry has made amendments to the Consumer Protection Act to control the prices of goods and not increase them.

The minister announced the opening of import in cooperation with the Central Bank to import production inputs and raw materials.