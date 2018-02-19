منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
FVP renews calls for gun-holders and opponents to join peace process and dialogue

FVP renews calls for gun-holders and opponents to join peace process and dialogue

02-19-2018, 11:22 PM
FVP renews calls for gun-holders and opponents to join peace process and dialogue

    11:22 PM February, 19 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Feb.19(SUNA)-The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has called the arms holders and opponents anew to resort to wisdom and join peace process and dialogue.

    Addressing graduation ceremony at High Academy for Strategic and Security Studies , Monday, the First Vice-President said the Country has made advanced steps towards realizationof peace and stability despite challenges , stressing that the state is steadily pressing ahead to lay grounds for civil state.

    He commended roles of the Academy officials in providing national cadres and leaders with knowledge in addition to scholarships provided to the sisterly and friendly countries.

    The First Vice-President said the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies has been helping the state to confront transnational crimes, human trafficking, money laundering , drugs trade and terrorism.

    Minister of Higehr Education, Professor Somiya Abu Kashawa said the strategy of higher education based on developing the higher education institutions to inject the labor market with trained human cadres.

    Natioanl Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Director, Gen. Salah Abdalla Guch , who is also the Chairman of the Academy's Board of Trustees , affirmed that NISS would strongly confront all those want to undermine the political, economic and social capabilities of the country as well as those want to undermine the satte administrative system and progress of civil work.

    He said in his address before the graduation ceremony that NISS would employ all its capabilities to protect the Country , people' subsistence from abusers, greedy and vandals who speculated in people' subsistence , smuggling commodities and the country 's wealth and products to weaken by their acts the national currency and tarnish reputation of banking sector.

    Gen, Guch said the Academy serves the state strategic interests by linking scientific and research centers with state institutions to help in decision -making.

    Director of the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, Gen. Tawfiq Al-Mulatham said the Academy works for training national cadres and providing them with strategic sciences.
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
