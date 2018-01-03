FVP discusses with Musa implementation of East Sudan Peace Accord

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
03-01-2018, 04:15 AM
Sudan News Agency
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Feb.28(SUNA)-The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih met on Wednesday in the Republican Palace with Assistant of the President , Musa Mohamed Ahmed.

    Musa said in press statements that the meeting discussed progress of implementation c of East Sudan Peace Deal and arrangements for applying the rest parts of the Agreement during the upcoming period.

    He added the meeting agreed that the Peace High Committee to hold meeting within the coming days to listen to reports about implementation of the accord.

    The Assistant of the President further added that the meeting reviewed situations in East Sudan in addition to execution of the National Dialogue outcome.
    Sa/sa
                  

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de