منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:10 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesFVP Affirms Sudan keenness to strengthen Relations with Canada

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

FVP Affirms Sudan keenness to strengthen Relations with Canada

02-22-2018, 00:43 AM
SudaneseOnline News
<aSudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2037






FVP Affirms Sudan keenness to strengthen Relations with Canada

    00:43 AM February, 21 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, Feb.21 (SUNA)- The First Vice President of the Republic, lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to boost cooperation with Canada in the various domains.

    LT Gen Bakri, the Federal Prime Minister, received the visiting Canadian medical delegation led by Dr Mohamed Alaqlabi and discussed with them the current activities of the delegation that carried out a number of surgical operation on children and trained Sudanese physician and surgeon on the process

    The First Vice President has commended the charity operations of the Canadian medical team saying such an activity which is carried out at the popular level between medical institutions was a lead to be followed by others in the field of cooperation between the two nations.

    He told the delegation that Sudan was keen to boost cooperation with Canada in the different domains.

    IF/IF
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

FVP Affirms Sudan keenness to strengthen Relations with Canada
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de