FVP Affirms Sudan keenness to strengthen Relations with Canada

Khartoum, Feb.21 (SUNA)- The First Vice President of the Republic, lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to boost cooperation with Canada in the various domains.



LT Gen Bakri, the Federal Prime Minister, received the visiting Canadian medical delegation led by Dr Mohamed Alaqlabi and discussed with them the current activities of the delegation that carried out a number of surgical operation on children and trained Sudanese physician and surgeon on the process



The First Vice President has commended the charity operations of the Canadian medical team saying such an activity which is carried out at the popular level between medical institutions was a lead to be followed by others in the field of cooperation between the two nations.



He told the delegation that Sudan was keen to boost cooperation with Canada in the different domains.



