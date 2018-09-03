FM Undersecretary Meets US Charge D' Affaires



01:15 AM March, 08 2018

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Mar.8 (SUNA) - foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim met, Thursday, the US Charge D'Affaires, Steven Koutsis .



The FM Official Spokesman, described the meeting as a continuation to the constructive connection policy which was approved by the two sides to reach an agreement on issues of mutual concern .

The US diplomat has congratulated Ambassador, Al-Naeim on the success of Sudan's Ambassadors Conference, affirming the importance of the economic diplomacy and linking peace to development .

The two sides have expressed desire to start the second phase of the joint talks in the nearest time to strengthen relations in all spheres and regional and international issues of mutual concern .

