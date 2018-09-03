منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-09-2018, 06:10 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesFM Undersecretary Meets US Charge D' Affaires

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

FM Undersecretary Meets US Charge D' Affaires

03-09-2018, 01:15 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1885






FM Undersecretary Meets US Charge D' Affaires

    01:15 AM March, 08 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL







    Khartoum, Mar.8 (SUNA) - foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim met, Thursday, the US Charge D'Affaires, Steven Koutsis .

    The FM Official Spokesman, described the meeting as a continuation to the constructive connection policy which was approved by the two sides to reach an agreement on issues of mutual concern .
    The US diplomat has congratulated Ambassador, Al-Naeim on the success of Sudan's Ambassadors Conference, affirming the importance of the economic diplomacy and linking peace to development .
    The two sides have expressed desire to start the second phase of the joint talks in the nearest time to strengthen relations in all spheres and regional and international issues of mutual concern .
    IF/IF
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

FM Undersecretary Meets US Charge D' Affaires
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de