Dr. Al-Jaz affirms: Door is remaining widely open for Turkish companies to invest in the country



01:04 AM March, 08 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

My Library

Short URL



Khartoum, March 8 (SUNA) - The Head of the Sudanese-Turkish Cooperation Executive Committee Dr. Awad Al-Jaz has underlined that the development of bilateral relations between Sudan and Turkey has o widely pened the door for the Turkish companies to invest in the country.

During a meeting at his office on Thursday with the delegation of the Turkish Oztürk Company headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Yousuf Oztürk, Dr. Al-Jaz witnessed the signing of the agreement between the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) and the company for the supply of petroleum products, wheat and inputs of agricultural production to the country as well as other agreements between the Turkish company and GIAD, Zadna and Ariab companies.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Hazim Abdul-Gadir said, in press statements, that the agreement provided that the company to import petroleum materials, wheat to strategic reserve and agricultural inputs at a cost of two billion dollars.

The CBOS governor said that this the advantage of this agreement was to facilitate import through an easy and interest-free commodity loan to be repaid over appropriate periods of time, pointing out that he has discussed with the company's delegation ways to provide monetary support to the central bank to support the balance of payments during the coming period.

BH/BH

