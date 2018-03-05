منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:37 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesDr Al-Nageeb: We are satisfied with situations of press freedom in Sudan

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Dr Al-Nageeb: We are satisfied with situations of press freedom in Sudan

05-03-2018, 01:03 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






Dr Al-Nageeb: We are satisfied with situations of press freedom in Sudan

    01:03 AM May, 02 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL





    Khartoum, May 2(SUNA)-The Sudan Press Freedom Organization(SPFO) will observe Thursday the World Press Freedom Day which coincides 3 May every year , Dr Al-Nageeb Adam Gamar-Eddin, the Chairman of the Organization told reporters .

    In a press conference held at the SPFO headquarters in Khartoum Wednesday , Dr Gamar-Eddin hailed journalists across the world , at battle fields and detentions , their families and civil societies that remained standing alongside journalists and working for their protection.

    " We are completely satisfied with freedom of press in Sudan" he said, expressing hope that journalists find opportunity to express his country's issues and be appreciated by all , stressing the organization's solidarity and standing alongside press and journalists in their efforts to defend their press freedom-related rights.

    Dr Al-Nageeb read out in the press conference a report about press freedom World-wide compiled by SPFO on occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

    He said this day is for thinking about situations of press freedom and showing solidarity with journalists who are subjecting to violations as well as for calling the international organizations and governments to cease such violations and improve situations of press freedom.
    Sa/sa
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Dr Al-Nageeb: We are satisfied with situations of press freedom in Sudan
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de