Khartoum, Nov. 28 (SUNA) - The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Badriya Suleiman discussed with the delegation of the Czech Senate, currently on a visit to the country, chaired by the Deputy chairman of the Senate, Evo Park in the presence of the Czech ambassador to Sudan, the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further .

The meeting has also, discussed the establishment of a joint ministerial committee for coordination between the two countries and an embassy in Khartoum instead of running the business from Cairo in order to strengthen the continuity of relations.

Badriya Suleiman briefed the delegation on the legislation and laws approved by the Parliament related to human trafficking, money laundry and terrorism.

She underlined Sudan's location and its open borders with neighboring countries, which represents a challenge in the process of smuggling strategic goods, human trafficking issues and the smuggling of illegal weapons.

Badriya has stressed that Sudan is in the process of issuing a new constitution, which calls for the benefiting from the experiences of similar countries in this area.

The Deputy Speaker of the Czech Parliament, on his part, commended Sudan's efforts to maintain security and peace in the areas of conflict and the fight against terrorism.

The Czech official has expressed hope to continue good relations with Sudan and the importance of building good economic ties.,

