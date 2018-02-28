منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Demanding the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Eastern Sudan

Demanding the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Eastern Sudan

02-28-2018, 04:12 AM
SudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2038






Demanding the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Eastern Sudan

    04:12 AM February, 27 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    Short URL



    27 February 2018

    Addressed to
    Citizens of Eastern Sudan
    The Sudanese People
    Government of Sudan
    The International Community

    The citizens of Eastern Sudan, in their three states (the Red Sea, Kassala and Gedaref) have suffered from the civil war that took place in large parts of the area and paid a high price for it. They were therefore the first to welcome the signing of the peace agreements that took place in (Naivasha, Cairo and Asmara) and succeeded in the cease-fire agreement.
    Although the peace agreements did not meet all their aspirations for development, justice and freedom, they remained very keen in maintaining peace and cooperated in this regard with all parties involved, including the Sudanese Government, Security and Sudanese Military Forces.
    Unfortunately, since December 2017, different armed forces and militias have been violating the region’s peace and are jeopardising the peace agreements.
    Large numbers of Rapid Support Forces arrived in the states of Kassala and the Red Sea and spread along the border with Eritrea and on the outskirts of and inside the cities and surrounding villages. These forces have since their arrival confiscated goods and produce from the locals and detained and persecuted them. On (3 February 2018), three of the soldiers tried to abduct (or possibly rape or harass) a girl in the centre of the city of Kassala and when confronted by the locals, they opened fire and shot a young man named Mustafa Obaid Demblab inflicting hand injuries.
    On February 12, 2018, they barged into a house in Hamed Wakil compound in the city of Kassala and opened fire. As a result, the martyr Khadr Muhammad (Karkareeb) was killed instantly without any guilt being committed in front of his family in the middle of the night (May Allah have mercy on his soul and for him to be the last oppressed). These are just a few examples of the endless violations that have been occurring.
    As citizens of the region, we are concerned with its stability and well-being.
    We would like to clarify and emphasize the following:
    1. We support the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and the preservation of its territories from aggression and external pursuit. We must on this occasion remind the federal government that Sudan and its eastern region is currently occupied by foreign countries.
    Egypt occupies a triangle (Halaib-Shalatin-Abo Ramad) and Ethiopia occupies vast areas in the states of Gedaref and Sennar and its army (called Shifta) kills and repeatedly loots Sudanese citizens which is also reported in the local newspapers. We are ready to support any efforts to restore these territories to secure the return of all Sudanese lands upon the completion of the necessary negotiations with the concerned countries. The party that has the sole responsibility and is legally mandated of defending our homeland in the face of other countries is the Armed Forces, for which we have full.

    2. “Rapid Support Forces” were created in 2013 by the Janjaweed militia. The media, local community and international community have documented many of their crimes in Darfur, Kordofan and other parts of Sudan. It is evident that members of the said group lack any military discipline and respect for the laws. Therefore, the dispatch of these forces to Eastern Sudan is rejected on principle.
    The violations that have commenced within weeks of their arrival confirm beyond any doubt that the Eastern Sudanese citizens will be subjected to even worse crimes. We ought not to wait until more souls have been lost before action is taken. We therefore demand that these forces should be withdrawn immediately from Eastern Sudan and those involved in crimes brought to trial.

    3. We urge people from Eastern Sudan, as well as all the Sudanese people and activists to be alerted about the situation in the region. The civilians in the region must be protected from these attacks, especially people who are living in marginalised areas in villages and along the borders and who are already suffering from oppressions.


    4. Fourth: People in the East are living under very poor humanitarian conditions with the United Nation describing the situation in the region as its worse than Darfur. The civilian in the region are in urgent need for humanitarian assistances and development projects. The imposed siege and cover up of the conditions in the region are making matters worse for the people. Therefore, we urge the government of Sudan, local and international organizations to provide urgent assistance. The government must facilitate the access for humanitarian aid delivery to the region and allow the organizations to work freely. Fifth: Majority of the people in the region rely upon trading and working with borders countries for their livelihoods notably the Gulf region, Egypt, Ethiopian and Eritrea. Therefore, we request the government of Sudan to facilitate trading process with these countries, open the borders, roads and access including the ports with neighboring countries. The suffering must end as the region, and the country in general, is experiencing increasingly worsening livelihoods and economic conditions.

    Signatories

    01/ Bakri Sorkinab
    02/ Salih Amaar
    03/ Mohamed Buri
    04/ Hamid Idris Suliman
    05/ Osama Said
    06/ Idris Chaidali
    07/ Alamin Daoud
    08/ Mamoun Barkaouin
    09/ D. Moussa Sidi
    10/ Mahmoud Shangaray
    11/ Ahmed Gimay
    12/ Ahmed Gadim
    13/ Halima Hussein Kantibay
    14/ Adam Hamid Fedail
    15/ Amir Mohamed Ahmed
    16/ Abdelhadi Mahmoud Mohamed
    17/ Hamid Ibrahim
    18/ Hassan Nouradaïm Mohamed Hassan
    19/ Idris Nour Mohamed Ali
    20/ Nouray Osman
    21/ Thouiba Hashim Galad
    22/ Nadia Brouji
    23/ Mansour Ali Mohamed Said
    24/ Osman Musa
    25/ Mahmoud Faraj Idris
    26/ Nabeel Shakoor
    27/ Khalid Ibrahim
    28/ Abdelrazig Hamid Mohamed Adam
    29/ Abdelrahman Harfah
    30/ Mohamed Bashir Saidna
    31/ Mohamed Idris Faham
    32/ Mohamed Tayfour Adam
    33/ Haytham Issa Ali Tahir
    34/ Karar Askar
    35/ Faiz Elgadi
    36/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Mohamed
    37/ Anas Mohamed Ali
    38/ Mohamed Zakariya Faraj Allah
    39/ Azam Mohamed Moursi
    40/ MOhamed Daoud Mohamed
    41/ Ibrahim Adlan
    42/ Mohamed Idris Abdallah Idris
    43/ Somaya Hindosa
    44/ Hashim Mohamed Nour
    45/ Hamid Mohamed Ali Kaiway
    46/ Khalid Abdelwahab Mohamed Mukhtar
    47/ Mourtada Jafar Elkhalifah
    48/ Abdallah Hamid Mohamed Omar
    49/ Idris Nour Omar
    50/ Abdelhalim Ali Nour
    51/ D.Alfatih Omar Elsaïd
    52/ Mounib Ishag Mohamed Nour
    53/ Awab Hassan Mohamed Ahmed
    54/ Elhassan Abdallah Kunah
    55/ Mounir Hashim Idris Mohamed Tita
    56/ Ali Salih
    57/ Shadya Abdelmunim Mohamed Ahmed
    58/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idris
    59/ Mariam Mohamed Nour Mohamed Ali
    60/ Salih Ahmed Salih
    61/ Abdallah Ibrahim Mahmoud
    62/ Yassir Ibrahim Ballah
    63/ Ahmed Mohamed Nour Mohamed
    64/ Mohamed Sallahadin Mohamed
    65/ Inaam Mohamed Rahma
    66/ Humad Mohamed Abdallah
    67/ Zinah Ali
    68/ Ali Nouray Suliman
    69/ D. Mahjoub Hamad
    70/ Elbaguir Musa
    71/ Alsadig Mohamed Ahmed
    72/ Mariam Elgadi
    73/Najla Hussein Mohamed
    74/ Hamoda Abo Mazin
    75/ Mohamed Elsadig Attalalah
    76/ Moukhtar Wad Karab
    77/ Jafar Abdelgadir Mohamed Mahmoud
    78/ Idris Ismael Arafa
    79/ Abdelrahim Idris Hamid Kermeday
    80/ Ali Tahir Humad Haj
    81/ Abdallah Elmasri Elmaday
    82/ Abdallah Moussa
    83/ Omar Ibrahim Mohamed
    84/ Ibrahim Mohamed Idris
    85/ Khalid Mohamed Osman Mohamed
    86/ Bagrab Ali
    87/ Musa Osman Idris
    88/ Ahmed Hassan Titah
    89/ Khalid Mohamed Taha
    90/ Ibrahim Mohamed Issa Nassur
    91/ Abdelmaged Salih Mohamed Adam
    92/ Ali Ahmed Mohamed
    93/ Abdellatif Elhassan Omar
    94/ Ali Salih
    95/ Salah Jalal
    96/ Hashim Idris Said
    97/ Mohamed Fathi Mohamed Hussein
    98/ Moutassim Natshah
    99/ Abdelgadir Sid Ahmed Obei
    100/ Awatif Idris Adam
    101/ Mahmoud Salih Humad Mahmouday
    102/ Wafa Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohamed
    103/ Abdelhadi Alhaj
    104/ Adarob Ali
    105/ Milok Mohamed Said Mohamed
    106/ Majdi Abdelgaoum Kanab
    107/ Ghada Osman Babiker
    108/ Mohamed Ali Osman
    109/ Amin Sinadah
    110/ Gafar Khidir
    111/ Badraldin Musa Ali
    112/ Elsadig Ali Mohamed Mahmoud
    113/ Abdelwahab Mohamed Ahmed
    114/ Ali Omer Ali Mahmoud
    115/ Hashim Mohammed Nour Salih
    116/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Salih Osman
    117/ Dr. Amna Babikir Khalaf Allah
    118/ Nasreldeen Mustafa Mohamednu
    119/ Somia Abu Amna Ohaj
    120/ Ibrahim Osman Tokay
    121/ Mutaz Alamien Adam Ahmed
    122/ Haleem Idrees Ahmed Idrees
    123/ Zeinab Oshiek Adam
    124/ Mubarak Mohammed Ali Mohammed
    125/ Waleed Ibrahim Mohammed Alamien
    126/ Tajalser Jafer Tajalser Alamien
    127/ Salih Adam Omer
    128/ Abu Amna Hamid Tokerawy
    129/ Ibrahim Mohammed Idrees
    130/ Yassin Mohammed Elhassan
    131/ Abdelgadir Abde-Allah Mahmoud
    132/ Abdelazeez Mohammed Idrees
    133/ Ali Mohammed Idrees
    134/ Magdi Elgozoly
    135/ Rudwan Dawod
    136/ Elromaysa Abde-Allah Ahmed Abde-Allah
    137/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Babikir
    138/ Mohammed Oshiek Adam Ali
    139/ Idrees Osman Hamid
    140/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idrees
    141/ Nuha Osman Abde-Allah
    142/ Aiman Hussien Omer
    143/ Adil Colour
    144/ Yasir Mohammed Mahjoub
    145/ Osman Salih Osman
    146/ Amna Idrees
    147/ Hussien Mohammed Salih Faied
    148/ Ahlam Nasir Abdelahman
    149/ Salih Idrees Dirar
    150/ Mahmoud Abde-Allah Abu Elzeek
    151/ Abdelgadir Mohammed Saied
    152/ Ibrahim Omer Hamoury
    153/ Ahmed Salih Abu Sarah
    154/ Salih Mohammed Ali Bieda
    155/ Mohammed Siwar Eldahab Klojen
    156/ Mohammed Jafer Bushara
    157/ Dr. Omer Elkanzi
    158/ Ramdan Abdu Ramdan
    159/ Elnefiedi Mohammed Elhassan
    160/ Maaz Mohammed Khalifa
    161/ Omer Mohammed Suliman
    162/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees
    163/ Abde-Allah Idrees Faied
    164/ Jamal Osman Humad
    165/ Noureldeen Mohammed Idrees
    166/ Karar Salih Dafi
    167/ Ahmed Hamid Gorjaj
    168/ Abde-Allah Idrees Mohammed
    169/ Neimat Malik
    170/ Ali Alsafi Osman
    171/ Amir Taha
    172/ Salam Hassan Abde-Allah
    173/ Mahomud Osman Mohammed Omer
    174/ Dr. Nada Mustafa Ali
    175/ Salih Mohammed Ali Mohammed
    176/ Dr. Zafaran zaki
    177/ Tagwa Elmahi Abde-Allah
    178/ Ali Zain elabdien Osman
    179/ Tilal Mohammed Osman
    180/ Mohammed Ohaj Sabroub
    181/ Ashraf Alhadi Kadoda
    182/ Mwafag Ibrahim Mohammed
    183/ Osama Abdelgadir Hamad
    184/ Iman Shagag
    185/ Shakir Omer Mohammed Ali
    186/ Hikma Ahmed Rabih
    187/ Alfateh Hamad Elneel
    188/ Hussien Mohammed Idrees Saeed
    189/ Mohammed Nour Hassan Osman
    190/ Idrees Osman Hamid
    191/ Ahmed Ali Abde-Allah
    192/ Hassan Mohammed Ali Suliman
    193/ Ahmed Mohammed Hashim
    194/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees
    195/ Mahmoud Mohammed Adam
    196/ Elsadig Mohammed Ahmed Hussien
    197/ Osman Mohammed Saeed Hassan
    198/ Mutwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed
    199/ Rashida Shamsalddin
    200/ Mohammed Elfatih Fadol
    201/ Niazy Abdallah Hamid
    202/ Ahmed Musa Mohamed Ali
    203/ Ahmed Abde-Allah Ahmed Bilal
    204/ Mai Abdelnasir Abdelhamid Yousif
    205/ Marwan Mahmoud
    206/ Ali Mahmoud Ali
    207/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Kheiri
    208/ Salah Mahmoud Salih
    209/ Ibrahim Gafer Hassan Mohammed
    210/ Osman Omer Mohammed
    211/ Thuraya Bakri Atallah
    212/ Ali Abu-Alkhair
    213/ Hassaan Ali Ahmed Ali
    214/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed
    215/ Salih Mohammed Salih
    216/ Ali Musa Ali
    217/ Mohammed Osman Idrees Agbay
    218/ Ola Abdelmunem
    219/ Mumen Omer Abdelhafeez
    220/ Abdelateef Mohammed
    221/ Omer Idrees Hamid Idrees
    222/ Idrees Hamid Mohammed
    223/ Motwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed
    224/ Mohammed Bushara Mohammed
    225/ Lina Mahdi
    226/ Abdelnasir Saeed
    227/ Twasol Ez-aldeen
    228/ Salah Mohammed Ali Humed
    229/ Muhialdeen Mohammed Osman
    230/ Nasreldeen Idrees Osman
    231/ Abdelateef Mohammed
    232/ Musa Aleet
    233/ Hamid Ali Tita
    234/ Obeid Alah Hassan Elnegishi
    235/ Najla Sid Ahmed
    236/ Abubaker Eltahir Adam Hamid
    237/ Hamid Altahir Adam Hamid
    238/ Abu-Ali Kojor Abu-Ali
    239/Awad Mohammed Norai Mohammed
    240/ Bukhari Osman Alameen
    241/ Lara Bukhari Osman
    242/ Awad Hussien Lalai
    243/ Ali Ahmed Ali
    244/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed
    245/ Mohammed Abas Mohammed Braka
    246/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem
    247/ Mohammed Nour Musa
    248/ Baha-eldeen Suliman
    249/ Adlan Abdellah Ali
    250/ Altoum Hajo
    251/ Wala Ismael
    252/ Khalda Sabir Hassan
    253/ Anwar Abdallah Ahmed Mohamed
    254/ Ali Mahmoud Musa
    255/ Hussien Osman Ismael Mohammed
    256/ Omer Hamid Abujiwa
    257/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed
    258/ Suliman Ali Ahmed
    259/ Abdelazeem Yonis Elnour
    260/ Mohammed Jime Mohammed
    261/ Idrees Mugdas wed-Naeb
    262/ Ali Ahmed Abu-Ali Ahmed
    263/ Mahmoud Ahmed Mohammed
    264/ Ibrahim Mohamed Osman
    265/ Najla Mohammed Ali
    266/ Ali Humed Dirar Ali
    267/ Mahjoub Hamid Mohammed Adam
    268/ Ahmed Mohammed Abdallah
    269/ Abdelrahman Ali Salih
    270/ Aesha Mohammed Mahmoud
    271/ Mubarak Mahjoub Abdelmnan
    272/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed
    273/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem
    274/ Mohammed Nour Musa
    275/ Idrees Osman Idrees
    276/ Hamid Alkashif
    277/ Dr. Hytham Ashwak
    278/ Yasir Yassin Yosif
    279/ Muawia Mohammed Ali
    280/ Husham Kamal Jalal Ahmed
    281/ Alfatih Gism-Alseed
    282/ Abdelhadi Yosif Abaker
    283/ Tazy Humad Din
    284/ Ali Mohammed Hamid
    285/ Yosif Osman Ali
    286/ Abdelazeez Kambali
    287/ Musa Musa Ahmed
    288/ Abdellah Kassala
    289/ Abdelrahman Salih Idrees
    290/ Ahmed Shareef
    291/ Ehsan Abdelazeez
    292/ Mohammed Malik
    293/ Imad Eldein Hussien Eltahir
    294/ Huzifa Amer Mahmoud Musa
    295/ Abdelgadir Idrees Mohammed Saeed
    296/ Mohammed Ibrahim Noreldeen Tiray
    297/ Haider Alshiekh Hilal
    298/ Taha Abutahir Mohammed
    299/ Dr.Husham Othman
    300/ Yousif Babeker Mohammed
    301/ Hussien Gergour
    302/ Abu sakeen Abas Agaid Abu sakeen
    303/ Edriss Ali sead
    304/ Hashim Mohammed Hashem
    305/ Ibrahim Nasir Al fake
    306/ Abdulah Alhaj Aljale
    307/ Alsamowel Babker
    308/ Alshefeeg Edriss
    309/ Omer Mohammed Salih
    310/ Osman Babker
    311/ Abduelgadir Edriss Humed
    312/ Abdujaleel Salih
    313/ Omran Osman Abu miar
    314/ Abdelrahim Ali
    315/ Ali Ahmed Mohammed
    316/ Ibrahim Omer Mohammed Musa
    317/ Osman Musa Idrees Alhaj
    318/ Aisha Hamid Mohammed
    319/ Omer Osman Terkaye
    320/ Shaza Mohammed Ali
    321/ Idrees Mohammed Hamid
    322/ Hamid Hakeem
    323/ Waleed Salih Edriss
    324/ Mohammed Ibrahim
    325/ Mohammed Tahir Dyab
    326/ Adel Abdula’ati
    327/ Mejzoub Ali Mohammed
    328/ Haitham Issa
    329/ Moumen Abdulalah Omer
    330/ Abdulrahim Ali Edriss
    331/ Issa Mohammed Hadel
    332/ Ohaj Mohammed Mahmoud
    333/ Adem Ali gourhabab
    334/ Ismail Osman
    335/ Abuzaineb Humedim
    336/ Telal Alsa’adg
    337/ Asim Mohammed Almesbah
    338/ Sulaiman Abdulah
    339/ Salih Edriss Bakhit
    340/ Nusaiba Mesiak
    341/Mutaz Salih Abuzaid
    342/Adem Nouraiy Sulaiman
    343/Mohammed Ohaj lebab
    344/Idrees Ali Humed Nour
    345/Geway Mohammed Sulaiman
    346/Mohammed Ibrahim Nourldeen
    347/Ali Idrees Mahmoud
    358/Adem Oshiek
    349/Awedaiy Ahmed Husain
    350/Alsamauell Dafaallah Mohamed
    351/Nesrin Mohamed Osman
    352/Taj Mohamed Okier
    353/Nada Mokhtar Mohamed
    354/ Samah Hashim Osman
    355/Hassan Ali Omer
    356/ Adil Salih Salim
    357/Osman Nour
    358/Mohamed Boga
    359/ Idrees Nour
    360/ Abdel wahab Ismail
    361/ Salah Elsadig Nagm
    362/ Abdel nasir Abdellah
    363/ Sulieman Abu agla
    364/ Abdelatif Sulieman
    365/ Sied Ahmed Elhussien
    366/ Omar Osman Khalil
    367/ Abdel Roof Rawy
    368/ Abdel Gani Humd
    369/ Salih Mohamed Bakheet
    370/ Ibrahim Mohamed Ali
    371/ Hamid Ahmed Amash
    372/ Awad Mohamed Idrees
    373/ Hamid Idrees Hasabala
    374/ Mohamed Sulieman
    475/ Mergani Musa Hamad
    376/ Wabil Fathi Orfly
    377/ Ibrahim Faid
    378/ Hassan Ali Omer Giway
    379/ Ahmed Omer Eisa
    380/ Taj Eldeen Hamid
    381/ Oker Ali Ahmed
    382/ Humed Mohamed Osman
    383/ Oshiek Ali Musa
    384/ Hagir Sulieman Daw Elbait
    385/ Elhassan Eltahir Mahmoud
    386/ Madani Abu tahir
    387/ Niazy Abuzar Mohamed Ali
    388/ Ahmed Osman Eisa
    389/ Fatima Sidi Humed
    390/ Adam Mohamed Ibrahim Musa
    391/ Mohamed Ali Ahmed
    392/ Minanayi Musa Humed
    393/ Elsadig Mohamed Osman
    394/ Ali Tahir Mohamed
    395/ Wfa Ibrahim Ali Fadoul
    396/ Mohamed Sharif
    397/ Abdulahi Omer Adam
    398/ Ameen Osman Mahdi
    399/ Anwar Abdallah Mohamed Ahmed
    400/ Faiz Elgadi
    401/ Mohamed Hamid Tokrawey
    402/ Idrees Dirhoy
    403/ Ameen Hamad
    404/ Huda Osman Arafa
    405/ Samah Hashim Mohamed
    406/ Osman Eisa Ibrahim
    407/ Hussien Mohamed Salih
    408/ Mubarak Salih Dweed
    409/ Mariam Salih Musa
    410/ Badreldin Salih Mohamed
    411/ Salah Osman Hassan
    412/ Ali Hamid Elameen
    413/ Ashraf Mohamed Ali Hussien
    414/ Khalafallah Elafif Mokhtar
    415/ Yassir Abduelrahman Elsadig
    416/ Shams Eldin Daw Elbeait
    417/ D.Abdelbasit Mergini
    418/ D.Oshiek Adam Ali
    419/ Khalid Idrees Nour
    420/ Mohamed Rgab Abdallah
    421/ Berair Ismail Yousif
    422/ Hanan Adam
    423/ Nazik Osman
    424/ Sakina Kambal
    425/ Mahmoud Idrees Hamid
    426/ D.Amro Mohamed Abass
    427/ Idrees Humed Mohamed Osman
    428/ Hamid Mohamed Hamid Adam
    429/ Ali Onour Ahmed Omar
    430/ Omar Mohamed Ahmed
    431/ Ibrahim Abubakr Hamid
    432/ Moysar Noray Osman
    Also supported by the following are senior political leaders of the political forces who are in solidarity with the demands of this memorandum
    Dr.Gibreel Ibrahim
    Ali Mahmoud Hasineen
    Yassir Said Arman
    Dr.Ahmed Abdelrahman Saeed
    Ali Trayo
    Mubarak Ardol
                  

