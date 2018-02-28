|
Demanding the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Eastern Sudan
04:12 AM February, 27 2018
27 February 2018
Addressed to
Citizens of Eastern Sudan
The Sudanese People
Government of Sudan
The International Community
The citizens of Eastern Sudan, in their three states (the Red Sea, Kassala and Gedaref) have suffered from the civil war that took place in large parts of the area and paid a high price for it. They were therefore the first to welcome the signing of the peace agreements that took place in (Naivasha, Cairo and Asmara) and succeeded in the cease-fire agreement.
Although the peace agreements did not meet all their aspirations for development, justice and freedom, they remained very keen in maintaining peace and cooperated in this regard with all parties involved, including the Sudanese Government, Security and Sudanese Military Forces.
Unfortunately, since December 2017, different armed forces and militias have been violating the region’s peace and are jeopardising the peace agreements.
Large numbers of Rapid Support Forces arrived in the states of Kassala and the Red Sea and spread along the border with Eritrea and on the outskirts of and inside the cities and surrounding villages. These forces have since their arrival confiscated goods and produce from the locals and detained and persecuted them. On (3 February 2018), three of the soldiers tried to abduct (or possibly rape or harass) a girl in the centre of the city of Kassala and when confronted by the locals, they opened fire and shot a young man named Mustafa Obaid Demblab inflicting hand injuries.
On February 12, 2018, they barged into a house in Hamed Wakil compound in the city of Kassala and opened fire. As a result, the martyr Khadr Muhammad (Karkareeb) was killed instantly without any guilt being committed in front of his family in the middle of the night (May Allah have mercy on his soul and for him to be the last oppressed). These are just a few examples of the endless violations that have been occurring.
As citizens of the region, we are concerned with its stability and well-being.
We would like to clarify and emphasize the following:
1. We support the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and the preservation of its territories from aggression and external pursuit. We must on this occasion remind the federal government that Sudan and its eastern region is currently occupied by foreign countries.
Egypt occupies a triangle (Halaib-Shalatin-Abo Ramad) and Ethiopia occupies vast areas in the states of Gedaref and Sennar and its army (called Shifta) kills and repeatedly loots Sudanese citizens which is also reported in the local newspapers. We are ready to support any efforts to restore these territories to secure the return of all Sudanese lands upon the completion of the necessary negotiations with the concerned countries. The party that has the sole responsibility and is legally mandated of defending our homeland in the face of other countries is the Armed Forces, for which we have full.
2. “Rapid Support Forces” were created in 2013 by the Janjaweed militia. The media, local community and international community have documented many of their crimes in Darfur, Kordofan and other parts of Sudan. It is evident that members of the said group lack any military discipline and respect for the laws. Therefore, the dispatch of these forces to Eastern Sudan is rejected on principle.
The violations that have commenced within weeks of their arrival confirm beyond any doubt that the Eastern Sudanese citizens will be subjected to even worse crimes. We ought not to wait until more souls have been lost before action is taken. We therefore demand that these forces should be withdrawn immediately from Eastern Sudan and those involved in crimes brought to trial.
3. We urge people from Eastern Sudan, as well as all the Sudanese people and activists to be alerted about the situation in the region. The civilians in the region must be protected from these attacks, especially people who are living in marginalised areas in villages and along the borders and who are already suffering from oppressions.
4. Fourth: People in the East are living under very poor humanitarian conditions with the United Nation describing the situation in the region as its worse than Darfur. The civilian in the region are in urgent need for humanitarian assistances and development projects. The imposed siege and cover up of the conditions in the region are making matters worse for the people. Therefore, we urge the government of Sudan, local and international organizations to provide urgent assistance. The government must facilitate the access for humanitarian aid delivery to the region and allow the organizations to work freely. Fifth: Majority of the people in the region rely upon trading and working with borders countries for their livelihoods notably the Gulf region, Egypt, Ethiopian and Eritrea. Therefore, we request the government of Sudan to facilitate trading process with these countries, open the borders, roads and access including the ports with neighboring countries. The suffering must end as the region, and the country in general, is experiencing increasingly worsening livelihoods and economic conditions.
Signatories
01/ Bakri Sorkinab
02/ Salih Amaar
03/ Mohamed Buri
04/ Hamid Idris Suliman
05/ Osama Said
06/ Idris Chaidali
07/ Alamin Daoud
08/ Mamoun Barkaouin
09/ D. Moussa Sidi
10/ Mahmoud Shangaray
11/ Ahmed Gimay
12/ Ahmed Gadim
13/ Halima Hussein Kantibay
14/ Adam Hamid Fedail
15/ Amir Mohamed Ahmed
16/ Abdelhadi Mahmoud Mohamed
17/ Hamid Ibrahim
18/ Hassan Nouradaïm Mohamed Hassan
19/ Idris Nour Mohamed Ali
20/ Nouray Osman
21/ Thouiba Hashim Galad
22/ Nadia Brouji
23/ Mansour Ali Mohamed Said
24/ Osman Musa
25/ Mahmoud Faraj Idris
26/ Nabeel Shakoor
27/ Khalid Ibrahim
28/ Abdelrazig Hamid Mohamed Adam
29/ Abdelrahman Harfah
30/ Mohamed Bashir Saidna
31/ Mohamed Idris Faham
32/ Mohamed Tayfour Adam
33/ Haytham Issa Ali Tahir
34/ Karar Askar
35/ Faiz Elgadi
36/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Mohamed
37/ Anas Mohamed Ali
38/ Mohamed Zakariya Faraj Allah
39/ Azam Mohamed Moursi
40/ MOhamed Daoud Mohamed
41/ Ibrahim Adlan
42/ Mohamed Idris Abdallah Idris
43/ Somaya Hindosa
44/ Hashim Mohamed Nour
45/ Hamid Mohamed Ali Kaiway
46/ Khalid Abdelwahab Mohamed Mukhtar
47/ Mourtada Jafar Elkhalifah
48/ Abdallah Hamid Mohamed Omar
49/ Idris Nour Omar
50/ Abdelhalim Ali Nour
51/ D.Alfatih Omar Elsaïd
52/ Mounib Ishag Mohamed Nour
53/ Awab Hassan Mohamed Ahmed
54/ Elhassan Abdallah Kunah
55/ Mounir Hashim Idris Mohamed Tita
56/ Ali Salih
57/ Shadya Abdelmunim Mohamed Ahmed
58/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idris
59/ Mariam Mohamed Nour Mohamed Ali
60/ Salih Ahmed Salih
61/ Abdallah Ibrahim Mahmoud
62/ Yassir Ibrahim Ballah
63/ Ahmed Mohamed Nour Mohamed
64/ Mohamed Sallahadin Mohamed
65/ Inaam Mohamed Rahma
66/ Humad Mohamed Abdallah
67/ Zinah Ali
68/ Ali Nouray Suliman
69/ D. Mahjoub Hamad
70/ Elbaguir Musa
71/ Alsadig Mohamed Ahmed
72/ Mariam Elgadi
73/Najla Hussein Mohamed
74/ Hamoda Abo Mazin
75/ Mohamed Elsadig Attalalah
76/ Moukhtar Wad Karab
77/ Jafar Abdelgadir Mohamed Mahmoud
78/ Idris Ismael Arafa
79/ Abdelrahim Idris Hamid Kermeday
80/ Ali Tahir Humad Haj
81/ Abdallah Elmasri Elmaday
82/ Abdallah Moussa
83/ Omar Ibrahim Mohamed
84/ Ibrahim Mohamed Idris
85/ Khalid Mohamed Osman Mohamed
86/ Bagrab Ali
87/ Musa Osman Idris
88/ Ahmed Hassan Titah
89/ Khalid Mohamed Taha
90/ Ibrahim Mohamed Issa Nassur
91/ Abdelmaged Salih Mohamed Adam
92/ Ali Ahmed Mohamed
93/ Abdellatif Elhassan Omar
94/ Ali Salih
95/ Salah Jalal
96/ Hashim Idris Said
97/ Mohamed Fathi Mohamed Hussein
98/ Moutassim Natshah
99/ Abdelgadir Sid Ahmed Obei
100/ Awatif Idris Adam
101/ Mahmoud Salih Humad Mahmouday
102/ Wafa Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohamed
103/ Abdelhadi Alhaj
104/ Adarob Ali
105/ Milok Mohamed Said Mohamed
106/ Majdi Abdelgaoum Kanab
107/ Ghada Osman Babiker
108/ Mohamed Ali Osman
109/ Amin Sinadah
110/ Gafar Khidir
111/ Badraldin Musa Ali
112/ Elsadig Ali Mohamed Mahmoud
113/ Abdelwahab Mohamed Ahmed
114/ Ali Omer Ali Mahmoud
115/ Hashim Mohammed Nour Salih
116/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Salih Osman
117/ Dr. Amna Babikir Khalaf Allah
118/ Nasreldeen Mustafa Mohamednu
119/ Somia Abu Amna Ohaj
120/ Ibrahim Osman Tokay
121/ Mutaz Alamien Adam Ahmed
122/ Haleem Idrees Ahmed Idrees
123/ Zeinab Oshiek Adam
124/ Mubarak Mohammed Ali Mohammed
125/ Waleed Ibrahim Mohammed Alamien
126/ Tajalser Jafer Tajalser Alamien
127/ Salih Adam Omer
128/ Abu Amna Hamid Tokerawy
129/ Ibrahim Mohammed Idrees
130/ Yassin Mohammed Elhassan
131/ Abdelgadir Abde-Allah Mahmoud
132/ Abdelazeez Mohammed Idrees
133/ Ali Mohammed Idrees
134/ Magdi Elgozoly
135/ Rudwan Dawod
136/ Elromaysa Abde-Allah Ahmed Abde-Allah
137/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Babikir
138/ Mohammed Oshiek Adam Ali
139/ Idrees Osman Hamid
140/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idrees
141/ Nuha Osman Abde-Allah
142/ Aiman Hussien Omer
143/ Adil Colour
144/ Yasir Mohammed Mahjoub
145/ Osman Salih Osman
146/ Amna Idrees
147/ Hussien Mohammed Salih Faied
148/ Ahlam Nasir Abdelahman
149/ Salih Idrees Dirar
150/ Mahmoud Abde-Allah Abu Elzeek
151/ Abdelgadir Mohammed Saied
152/ Ibrahim Omer Hamoury
153/ Ahmed Salih Abu Sarah
154/ Salih Mohammed Ali Bieda
155/ Mohammed Siwar Eldahab Klojen
156/ Mohammed Jafer Bushara
157/ Dr. Omer Elkanzi
158/ Ramdan Abdu Ramdan
159/ Elnefiedi Mohammed Elhassan
160/ Maaz Mohammed Khalifa
161/ Omer Mohammed Suliman
162/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees
163/ Abde-Allah Idrees Faied
164/ Jamal Osman Humad
165/ Noureldeen Mohammed Idrees
166/ Karar Salih Dafi
167/ Ahmed Hamid Gorjaj
168/ Abde-Allah Idrees Mohammed
169/ Neimat Malik
170/ Ali Alsafi Osman
171/ Amir Taha
172/ Salam Hassan Abde-Allah
173/ Mahomud Osman Mohammed Omer
174/ Dr. Nada Mustafa Ali
175/ Salih Mohammed Ali Mohammed
176/ Dr. Zafaran zaki
177/ Tagwa Elmahi Abde-Allah
178/ Ali Zain elabdien Osman
179/ Tilal Mohammed Osman
180/ Mohammed Ohaj Sabroub
181/ Ashraf Alhadi Kadoda
182/ Mwafag Ibrahim Mohammed
183/ Osama Abdelgadir Hamad
184/ Iman Shagag
185/ Shakir Omer Mohammed Ali
186/ Hikma Ahmed Rabih
187/ Alfateh Hamad Elneel
188/ Hussien Mohammed Idrees Saeed
189/ Mohammed Nour Hassan Osman
190/ Idrees Osman Hamid
191/ Ahmed Ali Abde-Allah
192/ Hassan Mohammed Ali Suliman
193/ Ahmed Mohammed Hashim
194/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees
195/ Mahmoud Mohammed Adam
196/ Elsadig Mohammed Ahmed Hussien
197/ Osman Mohammed Saeed Hassan
198/ Mutwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed
199/ Rashida Shamsalddin
200/ Mohammed Elfatih Fadol
201/ Niazy Abdallah Hamid
202/ Ahmed Musa Mohamed Ali
203/ Ahmed Abde-Allah Ahmed Bilal
204/ Mai Abdelnasir Abdelhamid Yousif
205/ Marwan Mahmoud
206/ Ali Mahmoud Ali
207/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Kheiri
208/ Salah Mahmoud Salih
209/ Ibrahim Gafer Hassan Mohammed
210/ Osman Omer Mohammed
211/ Thuraya Bakri Atallah
212/ Ali Abu-Alkhair
213/ Hassaan Ali Ahmed Ali
214/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed
215/ Salih Mohammed Salih
216/ Ali Musa Ali
217/ Mohammed Osman Idrees Agbay
218/ Ola Abdelmunem
219/ Mumen Omer Abdelhafeez
220/ Abdelateef Mohammed
221/ Omer Idrees Hamid Idrees
222/ Idrees Hamid Mohammed
223/ Motwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed
224/ Mohammed Bushara Mohammed
225/ Lina Mahdi
226/ Abdelnasir Saeed
227/ Twasol Ez-aldeen
228/ Salah Mohammed Ali Humed
229/ Muhialdeen Mohammed Osman
230/ Nasreldeen Idrees Osman
231/ Abdelateef Mohammed
232/ Musa Aleet
233/ Hamid Ali Tita
234/ Obeid Alah Hassan Elnegishi
235/ Najla Sid Ahmed
236/ Abubaker Eltahir Adam Hamid
237/ Hamid Altahir Adam Hamid
238/ Abu-Ali Kojor Abu-Ali
239/Awad Mohammed Norai Mohammed
240/ Bukhari Osman Alameen
241/ Lara Bukhari Osman
242/ Awad Hussien Lalai
243/ Ali Ahmed Ali
244/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed
245/ Mohammed Abas Mohammed Braka
246/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem
247/ Mohammed Nour Musa
248/ Baha-eldeen Suliman
249/ Adlan Abdellah Ali
250/ Altoum Hajo
251/ Wala Ismael
252/ Khalda Sabir Hassan
253/ Anwar Abdallah Ahmed Mohamed
254/ Ali Mahmoud Musa
255/ Hussien Osman Ismael Mohammed
256/ Omer Hamid Abujiwa
257/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed
258/ Suliman Ali Ahmed
259/ Abdelazeem Yonis Elnour
260/ Mohammed Jime Mohammed
261/ Idrees Mugdas wed-Naeb
262/ Ali Ahmed Abu-Ali Ahmed
263/ Mahmoud Ahmed Mohammed
264/ Ibrahim Mohamed Osman
265/ Najla Mohammed Ali
266/ Ali Humed Dirar Ali
267/ Mahjoub Hamid Mohammed Adam
268/ Ahmed Mohammed Abdallah
269/ Abdelrahman Ali Salih
270/ Aesha Mohammed Mahmoud
271/ Mubarak Mahjoub Abdelmnan
272/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed
273/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem
274/ Mohammed Nour Musa
275/ Idrees Osman Idrees
276/ Hamid Alkashif
277/ Dr. Hytham Ashwak
278/ Yasir Yassin Yosif
279/ Muawia Mohammed Ali
280/ Husham Kamal Jalal Ahmed
281/ Alfatih Gism-Alseed
282/ Abdelhadi Yosif Abaker
283/ Tazy Humad Din
284/ Ali Mohammed Hamid
285/ Yosif Osman Ali
286/ Abdelazeez Kambali
287/ Musa Musa Ahmed
288/ Abdellah Kassala
289/ Abdelrahman Salih Idrees
290/ Ahmed Shareef
291/ Ehsan Abdelazeez
292/ Mohammed Malik
293/ Imad Eldein Hussien Eltahir
294/ Huzifa Amer Mahmoud Musa
295/ Abdelgadir Idrees Mohammed Saeed
296/ Mohammed Ibrahim Noreldeen Tiray
297/ Haider Alshiekh Hilal
298/ Taha Abutahir Mohammed
299/ Dr.Husham Othman
300/ Yousif Babeker Mohammed
301/ Hussien Gergour
302/ Abu sakeen Abas Agaid Abu sakeen
303/ Edriss Ali sead
304/ Hashim Mohammed Hashem
305/ Ibrahim Nasir Al fake
306/ Abdulah Alhaj Aljale
307/ Alsamowel Babker
308/ Alshefeeg Edriss
309/ Omer Mohammed Salih
310/ Osman Babker
311/ Abduelgadir Edriss Humed
312/ Abdujaleel Salih
313/ Omran Osman Abu miar
314/ Abdelrahim Ali
315/ Ali Ahmed Mohammed
316/ Ibrahim Omer Mohammed Musa
317/ Osman Musa Idrees Alhaj
318/ Aisha Hamid Mohammed
319/ Omer Osman Terkaye
320/ Shaza Mohammed Ali
321/ Idrees Mohammed Hamid
322/ Hamid Hakeem
323/ Waleed Salih Edriss
324/ Mohammed Ibrahim
325/ Mohammed Tahir Dyab
326/ Adel Abdula’ati
327/ Mejzoub Ali Mohammed
328/ Haitham Issa
329/ Moumen Abdulalah Omer
330/ Abdulrahim Ali Edriss
331/ Issa Mohammed Hadel
332/ Ohaj Mohammed Mahmoud
333/ Adem Ali gourhabab
334/ Ismail Osman
335/ Abuzaineb Humedim
336/ Telal Alsa’adg
337/ Asim Mohammed Almesbah
338/ Sulaiman Abdulah
339/ Salih Edriss Bakhit
340/ Nusaiba Mesiak
341/Mutaz Salih Abuzaid
342/Adem Nouraiy Sulaiman
343/Mohammed Ohaj lebab
344/Idrees Ali Humed Nour
345/Geway Mohammed Sulaiman
346/Mohammed Ibrahim Nourldeen
347/Ali Idrees Mahmoud
358/Adem Oshiek
349/Awedaiy Ahmed Husain
350/Alsamauell Dafaallah Mohamed
351/Nesrin Mohamed Osman
352/Taj Mohamed Okier
353/Nada Mokhtar Mohamed
354/ Samah Hashim Osman
355/Hassan Ali Omer
356/ Adil Salih Salim
357/Osman Nour
358/Mohamed Boga
359/ Idrees Nour
360/ Abdel wahab Ismail
361/ Salah Elsadig Nagm
362/ Abdel nasir Abdellah
363/ Sulieman Abu agla
364/ Abdelatif Sulieman
365/ Sied Ahmed Elhussien
366/ Omar Osman Khalil
367/ Abdel Roof Rawy
368/ Abdel Gani Humd
369/ Salih Mohamed Bakheet
370/ Ibrahim Mohamed Ali
371/ Hamid Ahmed Amash
372/ Awad Mohamed Idrees
373/ Hamid Idrees Hasabala
374/ Mohamed Sulieman
475/ Mergani Musa Hamad
376/ Wabil Fathi Orfly
377/ Ibrahim Faid
378/ Hassan Ali Omer Giway
379/ Ahmed Omer Eisa
380/ Taj Eldeen Hamid
381/ Oker Ali Ahmed
382/ Humed Mohamed Osman
383/ Oshiek Ali Musa
384/ Hagir Sulieman Daw Elbait
385/ Elhassan Eltahir Mahmoud
386/ Madani Abu tahir
387/ Niazy Abuzar Mohamed Ali
388/ Ahmed Osman Eisa
389/ Fatima Sidi Humed
390/ Adam Mohamed Ibrahim Musa
391/ Mohamed Ali Ahmed
392/ Minanayi Musa Humed
393/ Elsadig Mohamed Osman
394/ Ali Tahir Mohamed
395/ Wfa Ibrahim Ali Fadoul
396/ Mohamed Sharif
397/ Abdulahi Omer Adam
398/ Ameen Osman Mahdi
399/ Anwar Abdallah Mohamed Ahmed
400/ Faiz Elgadi
401/ Mohamed Hamid Tokrawey
402/ Idrees Dirhoy
403/ Ameen Hamad
404/ Huda Osman Arafa
405/ Samah Hashim Mohamed
406/ Osman Eisa Ibrahim
407/ Hussien Mohamed Salih
408/ Mubarak Salih Dweed
409/ Mariam Salih Musa
410/ Badreldin Salih Mohamed
411/ Salah Osman Hassan
412/ Ali Hamid Elameen
413/ Ashraf Mohamed Ali Hussien
414/ Khalafallah Elafif Mokhtar
415/ Yassir Abduelrahman Elsadig
416/ Shams Eldin Daw Elbeait
417/ D.Abdelbasit Mergini
418/ D.Oshiek Adam Ali
419/ Khalid Idrees Nour
420/ Mohamed Rgab Abdallah
421/ Berair Ismail Yousif
422/ Hanan Adam
423/ Nazik Osman
424/ Sakina Kambal
425/ Mahmoud Idrees Hamid
426/ D.Amro Mohamed Abass
427/ Idrees Humed Mohamed Osman
428/ Hamid Mohamed Hamid Adam
429/ Ali Onour Ahmed Omar
430/ Omar Mohamed Ahmed
431/ Ibrahim Abubakr Hamid
432/ Moysar Noray Osman
Also supported by the following are senior political leaders of the political forces who are in solidarity with the demands of this memorandum
Dr.Gibreel Ibrahim
Ali Mahmoud Hasineen
Yassir Said Arman
Dr.Ahmed Abdelrahman Saeed
Ali Trayo
Mubarak Ardol
