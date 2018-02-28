02-28-2018, 04:12 AM SudaneseOnline News

Demanding the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Eastern Sudan

27 February 2018



Addressed to

Citizens of Eastern Sudan

The Sudanese People

Government of Sudan

The International Community



The citizens of Eastern Sudan, in their three states (the Red Sea, Kassala and Gedaref) have suffered from the civil war that took place in large parts of the area and paid a high price for it. They were therefore the first to welcome the signing of the peace agreements that took place in (Naivasha, Cairo and Asmara) and succeeded in the cease-fire agreement.

Although the peace agreements did not meet all their aspirations for development, justice and freedom, they remained very keen in maintaining peace and cooperated in this regard with all parties involved, including the Sudanese Government, Security and Sudanese Military Forces.

Unfortunately, since December 2017, different armed forces and militias have been violating the region’s peace and are jeopardising the peace agreements.

Large numbers of Rapid Support Forces arrived in the states of Kassala and the Red Sea and spread along the border with Eritrea and on the outskirts of and inside the cities and surrounding villages. These forces have since their arrival confiscated goods and produce from the locals and detained and persecuted them. On (3 February 2018), three of the soldiers tried to abduct (or possibly rape or harass) a girl in the centre of the city of Kassala and when confronted by the locals, they opened fire and shot a young man named Mustafa Obaid Demblab inflicting hand injuries.

On February 12, 2018, they barged into a house in Hamed Wakil compound in the city of Kassala and opened fire. As a result, the martyr Khadr Muhammad (Karkareeb) was killed instantly without any guilt being committed in front of his family in the middle of the night (May Allah have mercy on his soul and for him to be the last oppressed). These are just a few examples of the endless violations that have been occurring.

As citizens of the region, we are concerned with its stability and well-being.

We would like to clarify and emphasize the following:

1. We support the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and the preservation of its territories from aggression and external pursuit. We must on this occasion remind the federal government that Sudan and its eastern region is currently occupied by foreign countries.

Egypt occupies a triangle (Halaib-Shalatin-Abo Ramad) and Ethiopia occupies vast areas in the states of Gedaref and Sennar and its army (called Shifta) kills and repeatedly loots Sudanese citizens which is also reported in the local newspapers. We are ready to support any efforts to restore these territories to secure the return of all Sudanese lands upon the completion of the necessary negotiations with the concerned countries. The party that has the sole responsibility and is legally mandated of defending our homeland in the face of other countries is the Armed Forces, for which we have full.



2. “Rapid Support Forces” were created in 2013 by the Janjaweed militia. The media, local community and international community have documented many of their crimes in Darfur, Kordofan and other parts of Sudan. It is evident that members of the said group lack any military discipline and respect for the laws. Therefore, the dispatch of these forces to Eastern Sudan is rejected on principle.

The violations that have commenced within weeks of their arrival confirm beyond any doubt that the Eastern Sudanese citizens will be subjected to even worse crimes. We ought not to wait until more souls have been lost before action is taken. We therefore demand that these forces should be withdrawn immediately from Eastern Sudan and those involved in crimes brought to trial.



3. We urge people from Eastern Sudan, as well as all the Sudanese people and activists to be alerted about the situation in the region. The civilians in the region must be protected from these attacks, especially people who are living in marginalised areas in villages and along the borders and who are already suffering from oppressions.





4. Fourth: People in the East are living under very poor humanitarian conditions with the United Nation describing the situation in the region as its worse than Darfur. The civilian in the region are in urgent need for humanitarian assistances and development projects. The imposed siege and cover up of the conditions in the region are making matters worse for the people. Therefore, we urge the government of Sudan, local and international organizations to provide urgent assistance. The government must facilitate the access for humanitarian aid delivery to the region and allow the organizations to work freely. Fifth: Majority of the people in the region rely upon trading and working with borders countries for their livelihoods notably the Gulf region, Egypt, Ethiopian and Eritrea. Therefore, we request the government of Sudan to facilitate trading process with these countries, open the borders, roads and access including the ports with neighboring countries. The suffering must end as the region, and the country in general, is experiencing increasingly worsening livelihoods and economic conditions.



Signatories



01/ Bakri Sorkinab

02/ Salih Amaar

03/ Mohamed Buri

04/ Hamid Idris Suliman

05/ Osama Said

06/ Idris Chaidali

07/ Alamin Daoud

08/ Mamoun Barkaouin

09/ D. Moussa Sidi

10/ Mahmoud Shangaray

11/ Ahmed Gimay

12/ Ahmed Gadim

13/ Halima Hussein Kantibay

14/ Adam Hamid Fedail

15/ Amir Mohamed Ahmed

16/ Abdelhadi Mahmoud Mohamed

17/ Hamid Ibrahim

18/ Hassan Nouradaïm Mohamed Hassan

19/ Idris Nour Mohamed Ali

20/ Nouray Osman

21/ Thouiba Hashim Galad

22/ Nadia Brouji

23/ Mansour Ali Mohamed Said

24/ Osman Musa

25/ Mahmoud Faraj Idris

26/ Nabeel Shakoor

27/ Khalid Ibrahim

28/ Abdelrazig Hamid Mohamed Adam

29/ Abdelrahman Harfah

30/ Mohamed Bashir Saidna

31/ Mohamed Idris Faham

32/ Mohamed Tayfour Adam

33/ Haytham Issa Ali Tahir

34/ Karar Askar

35/ Faiz Elgadi

36/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Mohamed

37/ Anas Mohamed Ali

38/ Mohamed Zakariya Faraj Allah

39/ Azam Mohamed Moursi

40/ MOhamed Daoud Mohamed

41/ Ibrahim Adlan

42/ Mohamed Idris Abdallah Idris

43/ Somaya Hindosa

44/ Hashim Mohamed Nour

45/ Hamid Mohamed Ali Kaiway

46/ Khalid Abdelwahab Mohamed Mukhtar

47/ Mourtada Jafar Elkhalifah

48/ Abdallah Hamid Mohamed Omar

49/ Idris Nour Omar

50/ Abdelhalim Ali Nour

51/ D.Alfatih Omar Elsaïd

52/ Mounib Ishag Mohamed Nour

53/ Awab Hassan Mohamed Ahmed

54/ Elhassan Abdallah Kunah

55/ Mounir Hashim Idris Mohamed Tita

56/ Ali Salih

57/ Shadya Abdelmunim Mohamed Ahmed

58/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idris

59/ Mariam Mohamed Nour Mohamed Ali

60/ Salih Ahmed Salih

61/ Abdallah Ibrahim Mahmoud

62/ Yassir Ibrahim Ballah

63/ Ahmed Mohamed Nour Mohamed

64/ Mohamed Sallahadin Mohamed

65/ Inaam Mohamed Rahma

66/ Humad Mohamed Abdallah

67/ Zinah Ali

68/ Ali Nouray Suliman

69/ D. Mahjoub Hamad

70/ Elbaguir Musa

71/ Alsadig Mohamed Ahmed

72/ Mariam Elgadi

73/Najla Hussein Mohamed

74/ Hamoda Abo Mazin

75/ Mohamed Elsadig Attalalah

76/ Moukhtar Wad Karab

77/ Jafar Abdelgadir Mohamed Mahmoud

78/ Idris Ismael Arafa

79/ Abdelrahim Idris Hamid Kermeday

80/ Ali Tahir Humad Haj

81/ Abdallah Elmasri Elmaday

82/ Abdallah Moussa

83/ Omar Ibrahim Mohamed

84/ Ibrahim Mohamed Idris

85/ Khalid Mohamed Osman Mohamed

86/ Bagrab Ali

87/ Musa Osman Idris

88/ Ahmed Hassan Titah

89/ Khalid Mohamed Taha

90/ Ibrahim Mohamed Issa Nassur

91/ Abdelmaged Salih Mohamed Adam

92/ Ali Ahmed Mohamed

93/ Abdellatif Elhassan Omar

94/ Ali Salih

95/ Salah Jalal

96/ Hashim Idris Said

97/ Mohamed Fathi Mohamed Hussein

98/ Moutassim Natshah

99/ Abdelgadir Sid Ahmed Obei

100/ Awatif Idris Adam

101/ Mahmoud Salih Humad Mahmouday

102/ Wafa Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohamed

103/ Abdelhadi Alhaj

104/ Adarob Ali

105/ Milok Mohamed Said Mohamed

106/ Majdi Abdelgaoum Kanab

107/ Ghada Osman Babiker

108/ Mohamed Ali Osman

109/ Amin Sinadah

110/ Gafar Khidir

111/ Badraldin Musa Ali

112/ Elsadig Ali Mohamed Mahmoud

113/ Abdelwahab Mohamed Ahmed

114/ Ali Omer Ali Mahmoud

115/ Hashim Mohammed Nour Salih

116/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Salih Osman

117/ Dr. Amna Babikir Khalaf Allah

118/ Nasreldeen Mustafa Mohamednu

119/ Somia Abu Amna Ohaj

120/ Ibrahim Osman Tokay

121/ Mutaz Alamien Adam Ahmed

122/ Haleem Idrees Ahmed Idrees

123/ Zeinab Oshiek Adam

124/ Mubarak Mohammed Ali Mohammed

125/ Waleed Ibrahim Mohammed Alamien

126/ Tajalser Jafer Tajalser Alamien

127/ Salih Adam Omer

128/ Abu Amna Hamid Tokerawy

129/ Ibrahim Mohammed Idrees

130/ Yassin Mohammed Elhassan

131/ Abdelgadir Abde-Allah Mahmoud

132/ Abdelazeez Mohammed Idrees

133/ Ali Mohammed Idrees

134/ Magdi Elgozoly

135/ Rudwan Dawod

136/ Elromaysa Abde-Allah Ahmed Abde-Allah

137/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Babikir

138/ Mohammed Oshiek Adam Ali

139/ Idrees Osman Hamid

140/ Abdelgadir Ibrahim Idrees

141/ Nuha Osman Abde-Allah

142/ Aiman Hussien Omer

143/ Adil Colour

144/ Yasir Mohammed Mahjoub

145/ Osman Salih Osman

146/ Amna Idrees

147/ Hussien Mohammed Salih Faied

148/ Ahlam Nasir Abdelahman

149/ Salih Idrees Dirar

150/ Mahmoud Abde-Allah Abu Elzeek

151/ Abdelgadir Mohammed Saied

152/ Ibrahim Omer Hamoury

153/ Ahmed Salih Abu Sarah

154/ Salih Mohammed Ali Bieda

155/ Mohammed Siwar Eldahab Klojen

156/ Mohammed Jafer Bushara

157/ Dr. Omer Elkanzi

158/ Ramdan Abdu Ramdan

159/ Elnefiedi Mohammed Elhassan

160/ Maaz Mohammed Khalifa

161/ Omer Mohammed Suliman

162/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees

163/ Abde-Allah Idrees Faied

164/ Jamal Osman Humad

165/ Noureldeen Mohammed Idrees

166/ Karar Salih Dafi

167/ Ahmed Hamid Gorjaj

168/ Abde-Allah Idrees Mohammed

169/ Neimat Malik

170/ Ali Alsafi Osman

171/ Amir Taha

172/ Salam Hassan Abde-Allah

173/ Mahomud Osman Mohammed Omer

174/ Dr. Nada Mustafa Ali

175/ Salih Mohammed Ali Mohammed

176/ Dr. Zafaran zaki

177/ Tagwa Elmahi Abde-Allah

178/ Ali Zain elabdien Osman

179/ Tilal Mohammed Osman

180/ Mohammed Ohaj Sabroub

181/ Ashraf Alhadi Kadoda

182/ Mwafag Ibrahim Mohammed

183/ Osama Abdelgadir Hamad

184/ Iman Shagag

185/ Shakir Omer Mohammed Ali

186/ Hikma Ahmed Rabih

187/ Alfateh Hamad Elneel

188/ Hussien Mohammed Idrees Saeed

189/ Mohammed Nour Hassan Osman

190/ Idrees Osman Hamid

191/ Ahmed Ali Abde-Allah

192/ Hassan Mohammed Ali Suliman

193/ Ahmed Mohammed Hashim

194/ Abdelrahman Mohammed Ali Idrees

195/ Mahmoud Mohammed Adam

196/ Elsadig Mohammed Ahmed Hussien

197/ Osman Mohammed Saeed Hassan

198/ Mutwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed

199/ Rashida Shamsalddin

200/ Mohammed Elfatih Fadol

201/ Niazy Abdallah Hamid

202/ Ahmed Musa Mohamed Ali

203/ Ahmed Abde-Allah Ahmed Bilal

204/ Mai Abdelnasir Abdelhamid Yousif

205/ Marwan Mahmoud

206/ Ali Mahmoud Ali

207/ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Kheiri

208/ Salah Mahmoud Salih

209/ Ibrahim Gafer Hassan Mohammed

210/ Osman Omer Mohammed

211/ Thuraya Bakri Atallah

212/ Ali Abu-Alkhair

213/ Hassaan Ali Ahmed Ali

214/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed

215/ Salih Mohammed Salih

216/ Ali Musa Ali

217/ Mohammed Osman Idrees Agbay

218/ Ola Abdelmunem

219/ Mumen Omer Abdelhafeez

220/ Abdelateef Mohammed

221/ Omer Idrees Hamid Idrees

222/ Idrees Hamid Mohammed

223/ Motwakil Abde-Allah Mohammed

224/ Mohammed Bushara Mohammed

225/ Lina Mahdi

226/ Abdelnasir Saeed

227/ Twasol Ez-aldeen

228/ Salah Mohammed Ali Humed

229/ Muhialdeen Mohammed Osman

230/ Nasreldeen Idrees Osman

231/ Abdelateef Mohammed

232/ Musa Aleet

233/ Hamid Ali Tita

234/ Obeid Alah Hassan Elnegishi

235/ Najla Sid Ahmed

236/ Abubaker Eltahir Adam Hamid

237/ Hamid Altahir Adam Hamid

238/ Abu-Ali Kojor Abu-Ali

239/Awad Mohammed Norai Mohammed

240/ Bukhari Osman Alameen

241/ Lara Bukhari Osman

242/ Awad Hussien Lalai

243/ Ali Ahmed Ali

244/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed

245/ Mohammed Abas Mohammed Braka

246/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem

247/ Mohammed Nour Musa

248/ Baha-eldeen Suliman

249/ Adlan Abdellah Ali

250/ Altoum Hajo

251/ Wala Ismael

252/ Khalda Sabir Hassan

253/ Anwar Abdallah Ahmed Mohamed

254/ Ali Mahmoud Musa

255/ Hussien Osman Ismael Mohammed

256/ Omer Hamid Abujiwa

257/ Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed

258/ Suliman Ali Ahmed

259/ Abdelazeem Yonis Elnour

260/ Mohammed Jime Mohammed

261/ Idrees Mugdas wed-Naeb

262/ Ali Ahmed Abu-Ali Ahmed

263/ Mahmoud Ahmed Mohammed

264/ Ibrahim Mohamed Osman

265/ Najla Mohammed Ali

266/ Ali Humed Dirar Ali

267/ Mahjoub Hamid Mohammed Adam

268/ Ahmed Mohammed Abdallah

269/ Abdelrahman Ali Salih

270/ Aesha Mohammed Mahmoud

271/ Mubarak Mahjoub Abdelmnan

272/ Mohammed Tahir Mohammed

273/ Mohammed Ali Ahmed Abdelkareem

274/ Mohammed Nour Musa

275/ Idrees Osman Idrees

276/ Hamid Alkashif

277/ Dr. Hytham Ashwak

278/ Yasir Yassin Yosif

279/ Muawia Mohammed Ali

280/ Husham Kamal Jalal Ahmed

281/ Alfatih Gism-Alseed

282/ Abdelhadi Yosif Abaker

283/ Tazy Humad Din

284/ Ali Mohammed Hamid

285/ Yosif Osman Ali

286/ Abdelazeez Kambali

287/ Musa Musa Ahmed

288/ Abdellah Kassala

289/ Abdelrahman Salih Idrees

290/ Ahmed Shareef

291/ Ehsan Abdelazeez

292/ Mohammed Malik

293/ Imad Eldein Hussien Eltahir

294/ Huzifa Amer Mahmoud Musa

295/ Abdelgadir Idrees Mohammed Saeed

296/ Mohammed Ibrahim Noreldeen Tiray

297/ Haider Alshiekh Hilal

298/ Taha Abutahir Mohammed

299/ Dr.Husham Othman

300/ Yousif Babeker Mohammed

301/ Hussien Gergour

302/ Abu sakeen Abas Agaid Abu sakeen

303/ Edriss Ali sead

304/ Hashim Mohammed Hashem

305/ Ibrahim Nasir Al fake

306/ Abdulah Alhaj Aljale

307/ Alsamowel Babker

308/ Alshefeeg Edriss

309/ Omer Mohammed Salih

310/ Osman Babker

311/ Abduelgadir Edriss Humed

312/ Abdujaleel Salih

313/ Omran Osman Abu miar

314/ Abdelrahim Ali

315/ Ali Ahmed Mohammed

316/ Ibrahim Omer Mohammed Musa

317/ Osman Musa Idrees Alhaj

318/ Aisha Hamid Mohammed

319/ Omer Osman Terkaye

320/ Shaza Mohammed Ali

321/ Idrees Mohammed Hamid

322/ Hamid Hakeem

323/ Waleed Salih Edriss

324/ Mohammed Ibrahim

325/ Mohammed Tahir Dyab

326/ Adel Abdula’ati

327/ Mejzoub Ali Mohammed

328/ Haitham Issa

329/ Moumen Abdulalah Omer

330/ Abdulrahim Ali Edriss

331/ Issa Mohammed Hadel

332/ Ohaj Mohammed Mahmoud

333/ Adem Ali gourhabab

334/ Ismail Osman

335/ Abuzaineb Humedim

336/ Telal Alsa’adg

337/ Asim Mohammed Almesbah

338/ Sulaiman Abdulah

339/ Salih Edriss Bakhit

340/ Nusaiba Mesiak

341/Mutaz Salih Abuzaid

342/Adem Nouraiy Sulaiman

343/Mohammed Ohaj lebab

344/Idrees Ali Humed Nour

345/Geway Mohammed Sulaiman

346/Mohammed Ibrahim Nourldeen

347/Ali Idrees Mahmoud

358/Adem Oshiek

349/Awedaiy Ahmed Husain

350/Alsamauell Dafaallah Mohamed

351/Nesrin Mohamed Osman

352/Taj Mohamed Okier

353/Nada Mokhtar Mohamed

354/ Samah Hashim Osman

355/Hassan Ali Omer

356/ Adil Salih Salim

357/Osman Nour

358/Mohamed Boga

359/ Idrees Nour

360/ Abdel wahab Ismail

361/ Salah Elsadig Nagm

362/ Abdel nasir Abdellah

363/ Sulieman Abu agla

364/ Abdelatif Sulieman

365/ Sied Ahmed Elhussien

366/ Omar Osman Khalil

367/ Abdel Roof Rawy

368/ Abdel Gani Humd

369/ Salih Mohamed Bakheet

370/ Ibrahim Mohamed Ali

371/ Hamid Ahmed Amash

372/ Awad Mohamed Idrees

373/ Hamid Idrees Hasabala

374/ Mohamed Sulieman

475/ Mergani Musa Hamad

376/ Wabil Fathi Orfly

377/ Ibrahim Faid

378/ Hassan Ali Omer Giway

379/ Ahmed Omer Eisa

380/ Taj Eldeen Hamid

381/ Oker Ali Ahmed

382/ Humed Mohamed Osman

383/ Oshiek Ali Musa

384/ Hagir Sulieman Daw Elbait

385/ Elhassan Eltahir Mahmoud

386/ Madani Abu tahir

387/ Niazy Abuzar Mohamed Ali

388/ Ahmed Osman Eisa

389/ Fatima Sidi Humed

390/ Adam Mohamed Ibrahim Musa

391/ Mohamed Ali Ahmed

392/ Minanayi Musa Humed

393/ Elsadig Mohamed Osman

394/ Ali Tahir Mohamed

395/ Wfa Ibrahim Ali Fadoul

396/ Mohamed Sharif

397/ Abdulahi Omer Adam

398/ Ameen Osman Mahdi

399/ Anwar Abdallah Mohamed Ahmed

400/ Faiz Elgadi

401/ Mohamed Hamid Tokrawey

402/ Idrees Dirhoy

403/ Ameen Hamad

404/ Huda Osman Arafa

405/ Samah Hashim Mohamed

406/ Osman Eisa Ibrahim

407/ Hussien Mohamed Salih

408/ Mubarak Salih Dweed

409/ Mariam Salih Musa

410/ Badreldin Salih Mohamed

411/ Salah Osman Hassan

412/ Ali Hamid Elameen

413/ Ashraf Mohamed Ali Hussien

414/ Khalafallah Elafif Mokhtar

415/ Yassir Abduelrahman Elsadig

416/ Shams Eldin Daw Elbeait

417/ D.Abdelbasit Mergini

418/ D.Oshiek Adam Ali

419/ Khalid Idrees Nour

420/ Mohamed Rgab Abdallah

421/ Berair Ismail Yousif

422/ Hanan Adam

423/ Nazik Osman

424/ Sakina Kambal

425/ Mahmoud Idrees Hamid

426/ D.Amro Mohamed Abass

427/ Idrees Humed Mohamed Osman

428/ Hamid Mohamed Hamid Adam

429/ Ali Onour Ahmed Omar

430/ Omar Mohamed Ahmed

431/ Ibrahim Abubakr Hamid

432/ Moysar Noray Osman

Also supported by the following are senior political leaders of the political forces who are in solidarity with the demands of this memorandum

Dr.Gibreel Ibrahim

Ali Mahmoud Hasineen

Yassir Said Arman

Dr.Ahmed Abdelrahman Saeed

Ali Trayo

Mubarak Ardol



Arabic Forum