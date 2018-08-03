منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Defense Minister receives new USA military attaché

Defense Minister receives new USA military attaché

Sudan News Agency
Defense Minister receives new USA military attaché

    01:27 AM March, 07 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, 7 March (SUNA) - The Minister for Defense, lt General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibin Aouf, on Wednesday received the new USA military Attaché to the Sudan, lieutenant colonel Adam Mathieu.

    The Minister has confirmed Sudan keenness to normalize relations with the USA towards serving the joint interests between the two countries, within the shared humanitarian, cooperation and mutual respect, thus help boosting the world peace and security.

    The Minister received the new military attaché who presented his credentials to the minister, as a new military attaché replacing Captain Gordon Bong

    The Minister reviewed in the meeting the history of the relations between the two countries which dates back to 1958, expressing hope that the efforts of the new military attaché will be a continuum for the efforts exerted by the previous military official, to achieve the desired objectives.

    The minister promised to provide all possible assistance to the new military attaché discharge his duties in the country.

    The attaché has meanwhile underlined the importance of the relations between the two counties, saying lots of work awaits him and promised to do his level best to boost them, to complete the process of the engagement plan between the Sudan and the United States of America.
