Defense Minister: Army Reedy to preserve Sudan's territories

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Feb. 11 (SUNA) Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed bin Awf has announced the readiness and ability of the Armed Forces to preserve the country's soil and to address all the challenges it faces .



The minister addressing graduation ceremony of a number of military students from Sudan and some friendly countries, from the University of Karri, Sudanese Military College, in the presence of President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, has underlined that the arm would continue to deter the intruders by pressing ahead with the continuation of the firearms collection campaign .

The ceremony was attend by a number of ministers, army leaders and the visiting Chief of Staff of the State of Kuwait .

