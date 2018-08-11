Darfur Union in the UK Distributed Pens and Exercise Books to 500 Pupils in North Darfur - Gallab I



Darfur Union (DU) in the UK has managed to get in touch with the head teacher of El-Magarin Basic School - which is located in Gallab IDP camp in North Darfur - 20 miles west of El- Fashir. A few weeks later DU Humanitarian Affairs secretariat managed to donate pens and exercise books to 500 pupils. The school lacks basic infrastructure, facilities and a constant supply of schooling stationeries for the pupils and the teachers too. This was the first humanitarian project for the term 2018-2020, and it was a group proof of concept. More to come in the near future. Donation for this project was limited to members of DU exec. office only. In the future, the project and the fund raising will extended to others who are willing to help to expand the project as the schools in these camps are under constant threats to shut down due to security issues and lack or resources.



We shall keep you updated. These is noting better to keep the candle of education lit. Education is not a privilege. It is a human right (ref. 1). Furthermore, Sudan has one of world highest numbers of internally displaced persons; more is needed from the people of Sudan internally and externally plus the international community to address the humanitarian right violations one of which is to carry out their duties towards the people of Sudan in IDP camps and refugees camps in neighbouring countries.



Link to the video summary:- https://youtu.be/2pSCDubWNhohttps://youtu.be/2pSCDubWNho



Osama Mahmoud,

Head of Communications

Darfur Union in the United Kingdom

Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.comhttp://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com

Email address: [email protected]

Twitter handle: @Darfurunionuk





Ref. 1: Right to Education

http://www.right-to-education.org/page/understanding-education-right