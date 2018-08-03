Darfur Union in the UK - Women's International Day - You are a Mairam and an Ummo



The 8th March is yet another important calendar date. A day to reflect on the trait of constant giving. It is a day to remember those who in spite of all life difficulties are able to rise above the challenges. A day to celebrate the achievement of women through out history in all sectors. A day to recognise the hidden issues that hold women back from pursuing their dreams and goals. A day to celebrate those courageous women of all ages who are fighting injustice and are advocate of human rights. A day to remember the women living in war torn areas, in IDP and refugees camps. Those who face harassment, imprisonment, torture, FGM, rape and killing. A day to celebrate the promoters of women rights and those who raise their voices to seek equal rights for their sisters, daughters, friends and loved ones. A day to remember the women victims of Bashir crimes in Sudan in Darfur and beyond; the victims of systematic rape in Taweela and Tabit. A day to celebrate the high achieving women, in all sectors, the teachers, businesswomen, scientists, doctors, self employed, doctors, engineers, house makers etc...



A day to celebrate, to remember and to reflect...



Thanks to all the mothers, grandmothers sisters, daughters partners and friends. The Mairam* and Ummo*.



Darfur Union in the UK



Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.comhttp://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com



Email: [email protected]