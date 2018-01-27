Darfur Union in the UK: Notice of AGM for Darfur Union - Saturday 3rd February 2018



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Darfur Union in the UK will be held at 1 pm on the Saturday 3rd February 2018 at the Sudanese Darfur Association in Leicester - please refer to the address below:

19 Brunswick Street

Leicester

LE1 2LP



The meeting will be held for the following purposes:



1. To give an overview of the Darfur Union work, activities and challenges over the course of the last two years.



2. To elect new legislative council members for the upcoming term (2018-2020).



Your attendance on time is important to help facilitate a smooth execution of the agenda.



For more info please do not hesitate to contact us on the following numbers:-

Mohammed Ishaq - DU Secretary General - 07445973996

Elsadig A. Elnor. Chairman - DU - 07478258243



Elsadig A. Elnor

Chairman, Darfur Union in the UK

Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.comhttp://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com

Email: [email protected]

Twitter handle: @Darfurunionuk

