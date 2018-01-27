Darfur Union in the UK: Notice of AGM for Darfur Union - Saturday 3rd February 2018

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
01-27-2018, 05:59 PM
    05:59 PM January, 27 2018

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Darfur Union in the UK will be held at 1 pm on the Saturday 3rd February 2018 at the Sudanese Darfur Association in Leicester - please refer to the address below:
    19 Brunswick Street
    Leicester
    LE1 2LP

    The meeting will be held for the following purposes:

    1. To give an overview of the Darfur Union work, activities and challenges over the course of the last two years.

    2. To elect new legislative council members for the upcoming term (2018-2020).

    Your attendance on time is important to help facilitate a smooth execution of the agenda.

    For more info please do not hesitate to contact us on the following numbers:-
    Mohammed Ishaq - DU Secretary General - 07445973996
    Elsadig A. Elnor. Chairman - DU - 07478258243

    Elsadig A. Elnor
    Chairman, Darfur Union in the UK
    Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.comhttp://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com
    Email: [email protected]
    Twitter handle: @Darfurunionuk
                  

