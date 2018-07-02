منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:12 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesCrackdown on smuggling in Sudan, capital low on bread

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Crackdown on smuggling in Sudan, capital low on bread

02-07-2018, 01:21 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Crackdown on smuggling in Sudan, capital low on bread

    01:21 AM February, 06 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 6 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    A bread distribution centre in Sudan (file photo)
    A bread distribution centre in Sudan (file photo)

    In the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the shortage of flour has caused queues in front of bakeries. President Omar Al Bashir directed a crackdown on the smuggling of Sudanese goods.

    In many areas in Khartoum state, people have to queue in front of bakeries because of a shortage of bread which has started last Friday. “We travel to distant bakeries, which costs us the price of a loaf of bread,” a resident told Radio Dabanga.

    Badreldin El Jalal, the secretary-general of the bakeries’ union in Khartoum state, has recently denied that there is a flour crisis or a gap. Early January El Jalal called on all the bakery owners not to stop working when bakeries started toandnbsp;close their doorsandnbsp;because of the flour shortage.

    The Sudanese government decided to increase the prices of wheat flour this month. The price of a 100 kg sack of wheat rose from SDG 440 ($ 24*) to SDG 550 ($ 30) on Saturday.

    Border smuggling

    President Omar Al Bashir has instructed the resumption of border trade with neighbouring countries, so as to pave the way for a crackdown on large-scale smuggling of Sudanese goods.

    On Monday, Al Bashir issued his decision while heading the regular meeting of the exchange rate control committee. He issued other directives that would combat the smuggling of gold and other products.

    Trade Minister Hatim El Sir said in a press statement afterwards that this month “will see a meeting of state governors, to discuss how to regulate border trade with neighbouring countries”.

    Minister of Minerals Hashem Mohamed Salem said he expects that the directives will tightly control the gold markets, by increasing the personnel of the mineral police that works to prevent smuggling.

    Abdelrahman Dirar of the state ministry of finance said that the government’s intention is to make amendments to the Customs Act. This would authorise the confiscation of all smuggled goods, he said in the statement while not elaborating further.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Crackdown on smuggling in Sudan, capital low on bread
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de