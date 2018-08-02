Concern for human rights lawyer detained by Sudan security

February 8 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM NORTH

Observers have expressed concern about human rights lawyer Hanan Hasan, who has been in the custody of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) without being yet released.

Hasan, of andnbsp; Lawyers without Borders , was arrested at El Safiya police station in Khartoum North while performing her duty on January 31.

Witnesses said she went to at El Safiya police station where she introduced herself and her profession to start procedures for bail for those detained after being arrested at andnbsp; a mass demonstration at Shambat Square in Khartoum North .

Witnesses said the security agents beat her without taking into account her position and the immunity she is granted by the law.

Witnesses said after assaulting the lawyer, the security took her in a Hilux to a place where no one knows yet.

* Lawyers Without Borders is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to promote rule of law around the world by leveraging and promoting pro bono service to meet the needs to the underserved, build capacity in justice sectors and support transitions and development aimed at protecting human rights, all with a neutral orientation.