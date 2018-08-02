منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:13 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesConcern for human rights lawyer detained by Sudan security

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Concern for human rights lawyer detained by Sudan security

02-08-2018, 10:17 PM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Concern for human rights lawyer detained by Sudan security

    10:17 PM February, 08 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 8 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM NORTH
    Mass protest in Sudan on 31 January 2018 (RD)
    Mass protest in Sudan on 31 January 2018 (RD)

    Observers have expressed concern about human rights lawyer Hanan Hasan, who has been in the custody of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) without being yet released.

    Hasan, ofandnbsp;Lawyers without Borders, was arrested at El Safiya police station in Khartoum North while performing her duty on January 31.

    Witnesses said she went to at El Safiya police station where she introduced herself and her profession to start procedures for bail for those detained after being arrested atandnbsp;a mass demonstration at Shambat Square in Khartoum North.

    Witnesses said the security agents beat her without taking into account her position and the immunity she is granted by the law.

    Witnesses said after assaulting the lawyer, the security took her in a Hilux to a place where no one knows yet.

    * Lawyers Without Borders is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to promote rule of law around the world by leveraging and promoting pro bono service to meet the needs to the underserved, build capacity in justice sectors and support transitions and development aimed at protecting human rights, all with a neutral orientation.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Concern for human rights lawyer detained by Sudan security
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de