Communication Minister Lauds Sudan-China Relations

Khartoum, Jan.29 (SUNA) - Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdulla has lauded the developed Sudanese -Chinese relations and the continuous Chinese support to Sudan .

This came when the minister received, Monday, the new Manager Director of the HUAWEI Company in Sudan, affirming the implementation of the Strategic Relations Protocol which signed by the two countries .

Dr . Tahani has commended the efforts being extended by the Chinese communication company to support communications and information technology sector in Sudan in the fields of capacity building and training of the specialists .

