Child Rapist Sentenced to life imprisonment
01:00 AM May, 02 2018
Sudanese Online
Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
Al-Fashir , May.1 ( (SUNA) - Child court in Al-Fasher, North Darfur State, headed by Judge, Maulana, Buraei Muhammad Tiben, has sentenced, Tuesday, a child rapist to life imprisonment for twenty years .
The verdict was issued, under Article (45), b of the Children Act of 2010.
The details of the case dated back to August, 16, 2016, around 8pm when the convict, neighbor of the victim's family, raped a girl aged five .
IF/IF
