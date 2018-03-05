Child Rapist Sentenced to life imprisonment



Al-Fashir , May.1 ( (SUNA) - Child court in Al-Fasher, North Darfur State, headed by Judge, Maulana, Buraei Muhammad Tiben, has sentenced, Tuesday, a child rapist to life imprisonment for twenty years .

The verdict was issued, under Article (45), b of the Children Act of 2010.

The details of the case dated back to August, 16, 2016, around 8pm when the convict, neighbor of the victim's family, raped a girl aged five .

