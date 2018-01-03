منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-01-2018, 01:12 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesChanges within the Army leadership announced

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Changes within the Army leadership announced

03-01-2018, 04:04 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1869






Changes within the Army leadership announced

    04:04 AM February, 28 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, 28 Feb (SUNA) - The President of the Republic and The Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir on Wednesday issued a number of decisions according to which limited changes within Staff leadership have been effected and a number of officers promoted from the ranks of Major General to the ranks of Lieutenant General.

    According to the decisions of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal Bashir, Major General Kamal Abdul Maroof Al Mahi has been appointed Chief of Staff replacing Lt Gen. Imad Eddin Mustafa Adawi, and Major Gen Ali Mohamed Salim, the State Minister for Defense, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General while Lt Gen Aviation Isam Eddin Al Mubarak Habeeb, was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen and appointed Deputy Chief of Staff replacing LT Gen Yahia Mohamed Khair Ahmed.

    Meanwhile Major Gen Al Sir Hussein Bashir Hamid was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. and appointed to the post of Inspector General of the Armed Forces

    Within the same context major General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan Abdul Rahman was appointed Chief of the Land Forces and Gen Aviation Salah Eddin Abdul Khaliq Saeed was promoted to the rank of Major Gen and appointed Chief of the Air Forces of the Naval Forces.

    Gen. Abdalla Al Matari Al Faradi was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed Chief of the Naval Forces replacing Gen Fatah al Rahaman Mohi Eddin Salih while Gen Hashim Abdul Mutalib Ahmed Babikir, was appointed Chief of Joint Operations replacing Gen Saad Mohamed Al Amin Al Hajj. General Adam Haroon Idri was promoted to the rank of Major Gen and appointed Chief of Staff for Land Forces Operations.

    General Mohamed Munti Anjar was promoted to the post of Major General and appointed Deputy Chief for Administration with the Land Forces

    General Dr Osman Mohamed Al Aghbash was promoted to the rank of Major General for Moral Guidance and Services.

    The Official Spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Al Shami, said these decisions come within the context of the regular changes within the leadership of the Armed Forces in line with the armed forces act for 2007, amended 2013.
    Ma/ma
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Changes within the Army leadership announced
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de