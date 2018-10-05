منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Chairman of Qatari Supreme Judicial Council Arrives in Khartoum

Chairman of Qatari Supreme Judicial Council Arrives in Khartoum

05-10-2018, 02:56 AM
Sudan News Agency
Chairman of Qatari Supreme Judicial Council Arrives in Khartoum

    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, May 9 (SUNA) - Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council in the State of Qatar Wednesday arrived in Khartoum heading a high-level judicial delegation.
    He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Chief Justice, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, his deputies, a number of the Supreme Court judges, heads of administrations at the Judiciary and the Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, Rashid bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Nuaimi.
    The Qatari delegation's visit comes in the context of the exchange of visits for strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field.
    The Chief Justice has welcomed his Qatari counterpart and the accompanying delegation and affirmed importance of the Sudanese - Qatari cooperation.
    He said that the visit will boost the cooperation between the two countries concerning the exchange of experiences and the training in the judicial and legal fields.
Chairman of Qatari Supreme Judicial Council Arrives in Khartoum
