منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:11 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesCanada joins UN efforts to promote rule of law in Darfur

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Canada joins UN efforts to promote rule of law in Darfur

02-22-2018, 00:45 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Canada joins UN efforts to promote rule of law in Darfur

    00:45 AM February, 21 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 21 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    In Khartoum on February 21. Second to right is Canadian Ambassador Salah Bendaoud with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Marta Ruedas (M) (UN)
    In Khartoum on February 21. Second to right is Canadian Ambassador Salah Bendaoud with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Marta Ruedas (M) (UN)

    The Canadian government has contributed $952,000 to the United Nations in order to build the capacity of justice institutions in Darfur, where some areas have been depleted of justice for years.

    The contribution goes to the Joint Programme for Rule of Law that was launched in November 2016, following wide consultations with the Sudanese government, civil society organisations, donors and UN agencies at all levels.

    It has been set-up to strengthen rule of law institutions, improve people’s access to justice and enhance mechanisms to address land issues in Darfur. For years, the protracted conflict in Darfur has severely weakened rule of law institutions in the region, which has been standing in the way of reaching stability.

    The Canadian contribution will be used for some key initial interventions: $589,000 is allocated to the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to strengthen community policing, $261,000 will be dedicated to working with law enforcement institutions. In this matter the government has an action plan to end recruitment of child soldiers and violations against children carried out by UNICEF.

    This in addition to $105,000 assigned to Unamid to work with the corrections (prison police) area in Darfur. The programme further addresses the root causes of the conflict in Darfur, by supporting rights-based resolution of land issues.

    In an event held to celebrate Canada’s contribution in Khartoum today, attended by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Marta Ruedas among others, the Canadian Ambassador Salah Bendaoud stated: “Canada remains committed to supporting Government of Sudan and the international community initiatives to strengthen supremacy of law and human rights, and to achieve a lasting peace for the benefit of the people of Sudan.‎”

    Lawlessness

    During and after the armed conflict which started in 2003, the waves of hostility resulted in areas where police and judicial authorities had left. In North Darfur’s Kutum, for example, the state governor imposed the State of Emergency in 2012 and appointed the military to take on police duties.

    The result was that the 55,000 people of Kutum locality lived in a security vacuum for years. The population was often terrorised by gunmen, who beat, rob, and abduct people, in the absence of the police and the judiciary, activists and residents reported to Radio Dabanga in theandnbsp;past. Starting 2015 the firstandnbsp;police and prosecutorsandnbsp;gradually wereandnbsp;deployed to returnandnbsp;to the town in an attempt to fill the security vacuum.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Canada joins UN efforts to promote rule of law in Darfur
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de