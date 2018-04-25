منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:40 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesCPNU Calls for lifting Sudan Name from list of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

CPNU Calls for lifting Sudan Name from list of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

04-25-2018, 02:54 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






CPNU Calls for lifting Sudan Name from list of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

    02:54 AM April, 24 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL




    Khartoum, April.24 (SUNA) - The Council of Parties of National Unity has welcomed the field visit to Sudan by the Human Rights Independent Expert in Sudan, Arstide Nonosi, a matter that, reflected in his report .
    The CPNU Secretary General, Aboud Jaber has called for the necessity for working scientifically and realistically to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism because there is no legal and realistic evidence, in any part of the country, concerning the human rights .
    Jaber has outlined that considerable numbers of the refugees and the displaced share the Sudanese people their basic services, calling for writing off the country's foreign debts .
    He stressed the necessity for implementation of the Nationality and other related -Acts to organize the foreign presence in the country .
    IF/IF
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

CPNU Calls for lifting Sudan Name from list of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism
at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de