Al-Mahdi: Agriculture represents Sudan's economic way out



02:52 AM May, 09 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

My Library

Short URL







Khartoum, May 9 (SUNA) - The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul Rahman Al-Saddiq Al- Mahdi, has affirmed that agriculture presents the sole economic way out for the country, referring to the necessity of giving due concern to agricultural infrastructure and the provision of modern technology.

This came when Al-Mahdi met Wednesday at the Republican Palace with the State Minister for Agriculture, Engineer, Al-Saddiq Fadalla, who briefed him on the progress of work at the ministry, the outcome of the Agriculture National Week and the ongoing preparations for the agricultural season .

IF/IF