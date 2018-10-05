منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Al-Mahdi: Agriculture represents Sudan's economic way out

Al-Mahdi: Agriculture represents Sudan's economic way out

05-10-2018, 02:52 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






Al-Mahdi: Agriculture represents Sudan's economic way out

    02:52 AM May, 09 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL





    Khartoum, May 9 (SUNA) - The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul Rahman Al-Saddiq Al- Mahdi, has affirmed that agriculture presents the sole economic way out for the country, referring to the necessity of giving due concern to agricultural infrastructure and the provision of modern technology.
    This came when Al-Mahdi met Wednesday at the Republican Palace with the State Minister for Agriculture, Engineer, Al-Saddiq Fadalla, who briefed him on the progress of work at the ministry, the outcome of the Agriculture National Week and the ongoing preparations for the agricultural season .
    IF/IF
                  

Al-Mahdi: Agriculture represents Sudan's economic way out
