Al-Bashir Awards Nelein Order (first class) to Resident Representative of the UN Secretary General

Khartoum, April 26 (SUNA) - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to the Resident Representative of the UN Secretary General to Sudan, Marta Ruedas, on the occasion of expiry of her assignment to Sudan and in recognition of her support to Sudan during her office term and her honest coordination and cooperation with all the institutions in the country.

In a press statement after her meeting with the President Al-Bashir at the Republican Palace Thursday, the Resident Representative of the UN Secretary General has expressed her thanks and gratitude to the government and people of Sudan over the cooperation with her during her office term in Sudan.

MO