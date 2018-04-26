منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Al-Basher: Conference on Peace and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders is real step for removal of barriers

Al-Basher: Conference on Peace and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders is real step for removal of b

04-26-2018
Al-Basher: Conference on Peace and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders is real step for removal of b

    02:23 AM April, 25 2018

    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Genina, April.25 (SUNA) - President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has described the holding of the Conference on Security and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders as a real step for removing of barriers and restrictions on citizen's movement .
    Al-Basher addressing the conference, Wednesday, in Genina, capital of Wet Darfur State, in the presence of the Chadian President, Idriss Debby has outlined that the recommendations worked out of the conference represent the natural development in the process of the relations linking the two countries, adding that the establishment of the free-zone will contribute to the trade exchange and the flow of goods across the joint borders .
    "We have the pleasure to extend the requested ports services to Chad inside Port Sudan harbor and Port Sudan Port will provide the port services for all the neighboring countries" Al-Basher indicated .
    The President has expressed total rejection to the attempts of the imperialist forces to destabilize peace and security in Africa, directing the regular bodies to abort any act to be committed by the criminals and infiltrators to destabilize peace and stability on the Sudanese-Chadian borders .

Al-Basher: Conference on Peace and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders is real step for removal of b
Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de