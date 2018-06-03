ATMs out of order in Port Sudan

March 5 - 2018 andnbsp; PORT SUDAN

Network disruptions have caused a lack of cash in may households in the capital of Red Sea state over the weekend.

Since Saturday, a large number of the ATM machines in Port Sudan are not working because out of the the poor network in the city, journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga.

“This led to long lines of people in front of the ATMs over the weekend who hoped the machines would work again soon. However to no avail,” he said.

Hashim said that the problem is exacerbated by the restrictions put by the Central Bank of Sudan on the commercial banks in mid February. “The amount allowed to be withdrawn has become SDG 200 ($*11) instead of SDG 1,000, so people are forced to withdraw small amounts more than once.”

He added that the new measures as well led to an increase in the fees to be paid by the customer to the bank.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by theandnbsp; Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)