منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:41 PM Home

News and Press Releases292 political detainees still in Sudan prisons: activists

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

292 political detainees still in Sudan prisons: activists

04-17-2018, 11:55 PM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






292 political detainees still in Sudan prisons: activists

    11:55 PM April, 17 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    April 17 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    (file photo)
    (file photo)

    A long list of political detainees from Darfur has been published. Activists claim that they were not included in the presidential order to release all political detainees in Sudan because of their allegiance to the detained Sheikh Musa Hilal.

    The list of 292 Darfuri detainees, prepared by activists, has been released online. Most of the detainees were arrested in North Darfur, days before and after the arrest of Sheikh Musa Hilal on November 26.

    Names, locations and dates of detention are included on the list. Detainees include Haroun Mahmuod Meddekheir, Adam Ramadan Jarelnabi, Yousif Ibrahim Bakhit and Ismael El Aghbash.

    In a written statement the wife of El Aghbash has appealed to human rights experts in Sudan and to the United Nations’ independent expert on human rights to Sudan, to intervene and release her husband and the other detainees.

    Currently hundreds of Darfuris are still being held in detention by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) despite the order of President Omar Al Bashir to release all political detainees from the country’s prisons last week.

    Kober prison in Khartoum and Port Sudan prison still hold 61 detainees of the Maaliya tribe, who have been there for more than nine months. Also in detention are seven students who are member of a pro-rebel student movement; they were arrested after organising speeches at Khartoum Bahri market last year.

    Musa Hilal

    In November 2017, Darfur leader Musa Hilal, former janjaweed leader and chairman of the Revolutionary Awakening Council, wasandnbsp;arrested during an ambushandnbsp;in the Mesteriya area, along with his sons, brothers, and entourage, by elements of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and was subsequently transferred to Khartoum. Hilalandnbsp;had refused to cooperateandnbsp;with the government’s campaign of disarmament and arms collection.

    Last week one of the mediators between Hilal and the Sudanese government was kidnapped in Omdurman to an unknown destination. The mediator had reportedly received threats to stay away from Hilal.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

292 political detainees still in Sudan prisons: activists
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de